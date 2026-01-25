Transtifa 'Kyle' Instructs Comrades In Minneapolis: "Get Your F**king Guns, Stop These F**king People" 

About one year ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Counterterrorism Division conducted an unclassified briefing warning of an emerging domestic threat vector described as "nihilistic accelerationism." The briefing was around the time of a series of attacks in which left-wing militants firebombed Tesla vehicles at showrooms. These attacks were largely in response to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's crusade against the federal bureaucracy through DOGE-related initiatives.

By late summer, less than two weeks before Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a left-wing activist, we published an assessment titled "America Has a 'Transtifa' Problem." The report probably stunned most people, and they couldn't believe their eyes as the accelerating convergence of militant ideology and left-wing activism was beginning to unleash chaos.

Weeks later, we penned another note, titled "Planning War Against Fascists" - Socialist Rifle Association Boasts 10,000 Members... In our opinion, the profiling of these left-wing activists, from the Tesla Takedown fueled by dark-money funded NGOs (permanent protest industrial complex) and the militant left to anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, to the political assassination of Kirk, only suggested to us that left-wing chaos would accelerate into the new year.

The nation has entered a dangerous period, as the turmoil in Minneapolis could be replicated in other sanctuary cities when warmer weather arrives.

Left-wing activists are reported to be operating shadow police-style networks on Signal to target federal immigration agents, possibly in coordination with local police and with individuals linked to Gov. Walz, in efforts to impede federal deportation operations. The clashes between activists and federal agents have already resulted in multiple shootings, including two fatal ones.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.



BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED



Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

The chaos emanating from left-wing activists surprisingly and recently prompted deep state publication The Atlantic to pen a note titled, "Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise."

Following the chaos on Saturday, in which another activist was shot and killed by federal agents after an altercation, X users are reporting that Minneapolis's "Antifa General," AKA Kyle Wagner, has urged his comrades: "Get your f—king guns and stop these f—king people"

Citizen journalist Andy Ngo reported:

"Get your f—king guns and stop these f—king people" A Minnesota Antifa member-turned-social media influencer and online recruiter named Kyle Wagner is urging his comrades to take up arms to kill agents of the federal government. His recruitment videos are on @instagram , which has become popular for the far-left in organizing violence due to its reach with mainstream liberals. Wagner has branded himself on the neck with the gang tattoo of the Antifa "Iron Front" logo, similar to how neo-Nazis brand themselves with fascist symbols.

A Minnesota Antifa member-turned-social media influencer and online recruiter named Kyle Wagner is urging his comrades to take up arms to kill agents of the federal government. His recruitment videos are on @instagram, which… pic.twitter.com/TUTZqZQdcT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2026

The cross-dressing activist ...

BREAKING - It’s been revealed Minneapolis’s “Antifa General,” AKA Kyle Wagner, who recently called for guns to be used against the federal government, is a cross-dresser who really enjoys dresses. pic.twitter.com/dIS0Ur9UI0 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 25, 2026

Before becoming an influencer for Antifa violent extremism, Kyle Edward Wagner, of Eden Prairie, Minn., was a cross-dressing activist. pic.twitter.com/Wh35gJRxer — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 25, 2026

This has been a long time in the making. Our reporting from 2017:

Democrats spent a decade creating target profiles on Trump and all of MAGA.

Here is the roadmap to Charlie Kirk’s assassination… pic.twitter.com/S4JPbPiFy8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2025

Trump White House staffers should probably take retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn's advice and run with it (read here).