Watch Live: Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service, Over 100,000 Expected To Attend

.@elonmusk: "Charlie Kirk was a man of peace."



"He was killed because his words made a difference and showing people the light—and was killed by the dark."pic.twitter.com/mEW52ovmhL — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 21, 2025

Update (1500ET):

This was before any of the speakers even started.



The numbers have exploded since. 442k on Charlie's YouTube. 315k on TPUSA YouTube. 134k on Charlie's Rumble. — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) September 21, 2025

Update (1340ET): Reports on X now say the State Farm Stadium is at capacity.

🚨 NOW: State Farm Stadium is PACKED, and everyone is worshipping. Thousands pouring in to fill the last remaining seats!



This is a BREATHTAKING sight. Just look at everyone. All three levels.



📽️ @realdukedenman pic.twitter.com/hM47b8BFMs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

Every seat in this giant arena that isn’t roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honored to be here.



All for Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/NDK6sDuqLa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2025

Fox News has confirmed full capacity.

🚨BREAKING: State Farm Stadium has reached full capacity for Charlie Kirk’s memorial! Tens of thousands are now heading to the overflow arena to continue honoring his legacy. 🇺🇸 #CharlieKirkMemorial pic.twitter.com/DLXM70La8A — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) September 21, 2025

A massive public memorial for Charlie Kirk is underway at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix, Arizona. Long lines began forming overnight, and attendees have been pouring into the stadium since early morning, with the crowds expected to be between 100,000 and 200,000.

WOW - This is the line at sunrise to get in to Charlie Kirk's funeralpic.twitter.com/mPG5AkJ3Uu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 21, 2025

Worship at the State Farm Stadium has begun in honor of Charlie Kirk. Massive lines outside continue to slowly pour into the building. What an incredible scene! pic.twitter.com/eVo5w6UaZh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 21, 2025

STUNNING TURNOUT: Drone video shows the outpouring of support as more than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Charlie Kirk memorial service in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/e8zQSF6i65 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2025

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA said in a post on X.

Key details about Kirk's public memorial:

Speakers : President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Kirk's widow, Erika, who has just been named CEO of Turning Point USA.

Security: The Department of Homeland Security has classified the event as a SEAR Level 1 gathering - the highest designation, typically reserved for events of national significance - unlocking full federal security support, according to NBC News.

Turning Point USA said Kirk's memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time. NBC News estimates the event could draw "a crowd as large as 100,000 people."

Meanwhile, a Glendale Police Department spokesperson told CNN News that she estimates crowds could exceed 200,000.

State Farm Stadium has a maximum capacity of 63,000, with the ability to expand by an additional 10,000. Down the street, Desert Diamond Arena will serve as an overflow site, with seating for about 20,000.

Eleven days ago, Kirk was assassinated by a radical leftist while speaking at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and obstruction of justice in connection with Kirk's death. Robinson is a furry-loving leftist who was in a relationship with a transgender person. There have been no links yet between Robinson and far-left groups, but that hasn't stopped the White House from taking the rise of far-left militancy seriously.

Last week, the Trump administration requested tens of millions of dollars for extra security and vowed to crack down on leftist groups (Marxists) that sow chaos and want to collapse the nation from within.

Remember, Democrats labeled everyone they disagreed with as "fascists" and "nazis," now their armed radical leftist groups have declared war on those so-called fascists. There is also a focus on dark-money-funded NGOs helping to facilitate chaos nationwide in what has only been described as a permanent protest industrial complex, fueling "civil terrorism."