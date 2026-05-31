"Well-Funded" NGO Machine Behind Newark Anti-ICE Chaos; Bessent Signals Nonprofit Crackdown

Anti-ICE demonstrations outside Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, an ICE immigration detention facility, escalated in the overnight hours as the far-left and well-funded maximum pressure campaign entered its ninth day on Saturday. The continued mobilization only suggests a coordinated pressure operation, with dark-money-funded NGOs appearing to provide organizational and financial support.

Citizen journalist Nick Sortor went undercover at the anti-ICE encampment outside Delaney Hall in Newark on Saturday night, documenting what he described as far-left revolutionaries training their so-called 'woke warriors' to combat ICE agents.

Sortor explained:

I went undercover into a leftist training "class" here outside ICE Newark, where rioters are each handed ~$100 of equipment to pretend to be medic. These people are basically Antifa's support staff. They were given goggles, latex gloves, and most notably, 3M P100 respirators with MULTIPLE spare cartridges — all new in the box. The respirator + spare cartridges cost $75 each. And they were doling them out like candy. These are NOT organic riots. They're well organized and well-funded. These groups need to be broken up into a million pieces.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: I went undercover into a leftist training “class” here outside ICE Newark, where rioters are each handed ~$100 of equipment to pretend to be medics



These people are basically Antifa’s support staff



They were given goggles, latex gloves, and most notably, 3M P100… pic.twitter.com/CeB6m4QlYo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

Chaos.

🚨 BREAKING: MAJOR clashes underway between NJ police and anti-ICE rioters in Newark



SUPER physical fights



WE NEED NATIONAL GUARD! pic.twitter.com/vMMmlcxBZb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: NJ POLICE HAVE LOST CONTROL —THEY’RE OVERWHELMED



VlOLENT CLASHES UNDERWAY



(One of my phones is now a casuaIty) pic.twitter.com/qMbW6hfqZ9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE WARZONE OUTSIDE ICE NEWARK AS RIOTERS ATTACK NJ RIOT POLICE



POLICE ARE BEING HIT WITH ROCKS, AND ANTIFA IS THROWING FLASHBANGS BACK AT THEM



WE NEED NATIONAL GUARD! pic.twitter.com/4fOG4gRvri — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 31, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters are now STEALING items from local businesses and SETTING FIRES in the street near ICE Newark



Police are a QUARTER MILE AWAY



TOTAL ANARCHY pic.twitter.com/cdax1nH7Bd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 31, 2026

Even the globalists at The Atlantic were recently forced to acknowledge ...

Late Saturday evening, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said, "We know that people from outside the state have been interfering in the protests and escalating them. 5 of the 6 people arrested last night by state police were from outside New Jersey."

WOW! The governor of New Jersey just revealed 5 of the 6 people arrested here outside the Newark ICE facility by NJ State Police were from OUT OF STATE



Once again: NOTHING about this is organic.



NJ GOV. SHERRILL: “We know that people from outside the state have been interfering… pic.twitter.com/Ceo8omhb2W — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

Fox News Digital observed signs from several far-left organizations at the ICE facility, including the Democratic Socialists of America, the Freedom Socialist Party, the Internationalist Group, the Labor Committee to Defend Immigrants, and the CUNY Internationalist Clubs.

Demonstrators carried copies of "Challenge," a newspaper affiliated with the Progressive Labor Party, with headlines including "LONG LIVE COMMUNISM!" and "NO PAPERS, NO BORDERS, NO BOSSES."

Fox News Digital reported that one protester accused Gov. Sherrill and liberal politicians of not spending enough time at the immigration facility, claiming they were there to "protect the racists because racism protects their profits."

That protester told the crowd that the "only thing that's going to save us is a mass militant, multiracial, anti-racist rebellion against this system."

Protesters responded by chanting, "If we don't get it, shut it down!"

Last week, we noted that one of the dark-money-funded NGOs organizing the protest is the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice (NJAIJ).

Influence Watch states on its website that NJAIJ is a coalition of over 50 groups that advocate for left-of-center immigration policy. Its executive committee includes the ACLU of New Jersey, the Latin American Legal Defense and Education Fund, the New Jersey Working Families Party, the American Friends Service Committee, and Faith in New Jersey.

Earlier on Saturday, Fox News Digital reporter Michael Dorgan questioned far-left Marxist influencer Hasan Piker about foreign influence and funding connected to China and the Neville Roy Singham network.

Related:

Piker denied having a direct connection with the China-based billionaire who funds far-left movements in the US that are seen merely as CCP influence operations by US federal investigators.

Related:

"I don't know why there's this environment of suspicion or this environment that takes this sinister shape for some reason when we're talking about things that are totally above board and totally legal," Piker said. "I don't have any personal contact with Roy Singham or any of these other people. I mean, I know some of these people. They're wonderful people in general. They are activists."

Piker claimed that the federal government "has been actively trying to target activists and protesters," shifting the blame to President Donald Trump.

"I feel like that's not great, especially considering that Donald Trump said he was going to end cancel culture, he was actually going to end woke-ism, and that he was the free speech president," Piker said. "I feel like there are a lot of people who believe in that message, and now he's betrayed that message."

"People are allowed to believe whatever they want to believe," he continued. "That's the American spirit, baby."

Yet nonprofits were never intended to organize street violence, clash with police, shut down infrastructure, riot, burn down city streets, incite Marxist revolution, or serve as proxies for statecraft operations by foreign governments.

Federal investigators understand that protests during the Trump era are not grassroots protests. These are part of the protest industrial complex paralyzing American infrastructure on demand, financed by left-wing billionaire family foundations through nonprofits, as well as entities based in hostile foreign power, such as the Singham network, which even the New York Times says conducts propaganda operations for the CCP.

That's why Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled Thursday that a coming crackdown on dark-money funded NGOs will be seen in the "weeks and months ahead."

🚨 WOW! Scott Bessent just revealed the IRS has moved to make NGOs LIABLE for violent activity committed by their grant recipients like Antifa



George Soros has been put on NOTICE.



"The IRS is now giving guidance on the Form 990, which nonprofits they have to file. We are going… pic.twitter.com/15ToheHbwa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 28, 2026

It's not just China…

Last October, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed President Trump on television about radical left NGOs and activist networks.

"We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors," Bruner told Trump.

Source: Government Accountability Institute

This subject is near and dear to Elon Musk, who at the time commented on a video of Seamus briefing Trump.

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

Hedge fund legend Kyle Bass noted, "SecScottBessent is doing God's work. Imagine if the IRS required a full donor list to be public to maintain the 501 (c) (3) 's tax-exempt status."