Humanoid War Robot Gets Advanced AMD-Powered AI Brain

At the start of February, we began tracking startup Foundation Robotics after publicly available news reports and X posts suggested it could become one of the first US companies to deploy humanoid robots on the modern battlefield.

TIME later reported that the company's robots had been sent to Ukraine for testing and evaluation, raising the prospect that these war bots could soon reach the front lines in Eastern Europe.

Our February 2 report, "Watch: Russian Soldiers Surrender To Gun-Wielding Robot; Humanoid Warfare Nears," and our February 3 report, "AI's Next Frontier Is Physical As Humanoid Robots Begin March On Assembly Lines And Beyond," both preceded TIME's coverage of Foundation by a full month and showed how these robots were being positioned for testing in Ukraine.

In another signal that Foundation is preparing its war bots for battlefield deployment, Reuters reported that the startup partnered with Advanced Micro Devices to supply high-end AI processors for its second-generation Phantom MK-2 robot.

Foundation plans to open a factory in October capable of producing 5,000 robots per year, followed by a second facility with capacity for 50,000 units. Industrial robots will be leased for about $100,000 annually, while defense models designed for logistics and reconnaissance will be sold for $300,000 per unit.

Phantom MK-1 robot

Last month, we were also the first to publish video from a Las Vegas testing range showing the Phantom MK-1 operating a light mortar system.

Phantom MK-1 robot

Founded in 2024, Foundation said its first-generation Phantom MK-1 robots are already operating in the automotive supply chain and contributed to the production of more than 24,000 vehicles last year.

Beyond the factory floor, the key question is when these bots will reach the front lines. Our report earlier this month, citing a Ukrainian news outlet, revealed that Kiev is preparing to launch a grant competition for war bots, with Foundation appearing well positioned to secure funding.

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You're getting a front-row seat to what the 2030s battlefield will look like - a lot of automation - AI kill chains - just chaos.