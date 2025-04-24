"King Of Kings" Christian Film Outperforms Many Woke Studios At Box Office

The animated biblical film "The King of Kings", featuring Pierce Brosnan and produced by Angel Studios—the once small-time production company behind the surprise blockbuster "Sound of Freedom" in the summer of 2023—has continued its box office climb for a second consecutive week.

According to Box Office Mojo, The King of Kings—inspired by Charles Dickens—follows a father and son on an imaginative journey through the life of Jesus.

The Christian movie ranked number three on the Domestic 2025 theater list, behind Warner Bro. 's "A Minecraft Movie" in the second spot and Warner Bro. 's "Sinners" in number one. Just for reference, Walt Disney Studios' disastrous "Snow White" is number ten on the list.

On Sunday, Angel Studios released a press release boasting about its theatrical footprint increasing by 10% for the second week and earning "a projected $17.2M second weekend, bringing its estimated box office cume to $45,339,117."

"Buoyed by its Rotten Tomatoes PopcornMeter rising to 98% and its coveted A+ CinemaScore, The King of Kings is poised for a strong theatrical run," the studio said.

"At Angel, our Angel Guild plays a crucial role in picking winners, and this film is a testament to that vision," Brandon Purdie, Global Head of Theatrical Distribution & Brand Development at Angel Studios, stated, adding, "The King of Kings is an epic, emotional journey made for the big screen. Theaters are responding by making room, and audiences are flocking in droves, speaking loud and clear: they're here for stories that amplify light."

Readers may recall Angel Studios' release of the low-budget flick "Sound of Freedom" in the summer of 2023. This film became a cultural and box office phenomenon, defying expectations to gross over $200 million globally and ignited a nationwide conversation on child trafficking.

Movies with a purpose versus mindless, woke nonsense appear to be a winning strategy for studios. Yet Disney still hasn't read the tea leaves about the cultural shift and what's now socially acceptable—hence their latest bomb: Snow White.