Starlink Hits 4 Million Users As Elon Musk Leads Space Race

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024 - 08:55 PM

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet network has reached a major milestone, surpassing 4 million users across 100 countries. This achievement raises a key question: How soon will Elon Musk debut Starlink on public markets via an initial public offering?

"This week, by the way, we will pass 4 million customers for Starlink, which is quite exciting," Starlink President Gwynne Shotwell told Texas legislators on Tuesday. 

By Thursday, Starlink wrote on X, "Starlink is connecting more than 4M people with high-speed internet across 100+ countries, territories and many other markets." 

X user Sawyer Merritt posted a chart showing Starlink's parabolic customer growth since 4Q20.

Merritt said, "SpaceX has announced that @Starlink now has ~4 million customers across 110 countries, up from 3 million in May, and 2.3 million in December 2023.'

Starlink also has the largest number of satellites in orbit, with 6,371 currently operating a constellation network supplying internet worldwide.

Worldwide coverage.

"SpaceX added a record ~7,700 Starlink customers per day on average over the last 4 months. They are expanding their 1 million sqft Starlink terminal manufacturing facility in South Texas to be able to keep up with the high demand," Merritt said. 

In terms of going public, we've asked the question: 

Followed by: 

And...

Musk noted days ago:

In other words, SpaceX is America's entire space program. 

But not all are happy about Musk's efforts to further humanity.

The Biden-Harris administration, through various federal agencies, stalled some SpaceX rocket launches and revoked Starlink's internet award for rural America. Also, the administration of far-left progressives squandered $42.5 billion of taxpayer funds for the rural internet program, triggering a Senate investigation.  

Musk is years ahead on high-speed space internet for humanity. Competitor Amazon's Project Kuiper is nowhere close to commercializing its space internet for widespread use. 

