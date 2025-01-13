print-icon
Inferno-Plagued Palisades Braces For Santa Ana Windstorm As Death Toll Rises

by Tyler Durden
Firefighters are racing to contain three active wildfires in Los Angeles County as Santa Ana winds are forecasted to return Monday morning. The fires have scorched 40,000 acres, forced the evacuation of at least 150,000 residents, and claimed 24 lives. Residents are expressing outrage at far-left Democratic politicians in the county and state, blaming them for negligence in the spread of the Palisades Fire. At the same time, AP News tried to provide cover for Democrats and blame the fire's spread on 'climate change.' 

The National Weather Service has issued "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warnings for the Ventura and Los Angeles counties through Wednesday. Gusts are expected to be between 50 and 65 mph, with dry air that will worsen conditions for firefighters and likely lead to more evacuations. 

There are currently three fires burning (list courtesy of LA Times): 

Palisades Fire:

Burned 23,713 acres and numerous homes, businesses and landmarks in Pacific Palisades and westward along Pacific Coast Highway, toward Malibu. As of late Sunday, the fire was 13% contained. Many parts of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Santa Monica, Calabasas, Brentwood and Encino are under evacuation orders or warnings. More than 12,000 structures remain threatened. Officials estimate that more than 5,300 structures, including many homes, have been damaged or destroyed.

Eaton Fire:

Burned 14,117 acres and many structures in Altadena and Pasadena. Additional evacuation orders were mandated Thursday afternoon when fire climbed toward Mt. Wilson. Other mandatory evacuations were lifted as city officials notified residents in Glenoaks Canyon and Chevy Chase Canyon that it was safe to return to their homes. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the fire remained 27% contained. Officials say 7,000 structures have been burned in the fire.

Hurst Fire:

Burned 779 acres in the area around Sylmar. Evacuation orders have been lifted. As of Sunday night, the fire was 89% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Fire Map (LA Times):

  • Increasing winds bring potential for 'explosive fire growth' across LA County this week

  • Death toll from Palisades and Eaton fires climbs to 24. 

  • Newsom to deploy an additional 1,000 National Guard members to LA.

  • Investigators study Eaton Canyon electrical tower area as possible origin of Altadena fire

On Sunday, Captain Andrew Cruz from the LA County Sheriff's Incident Management Team said a curfew in the fire zones remains in place. 

"Nightside, we continue to support the efforts here at the Palisades Fire with 104 sworn personnel plus 16 National Guard soldiers," Cruz said.

Looters were out in force over the weekend, ransacking mansions in the Palisades area despite police and National Guard deterrence.

"Yes. Please be careful in some areas, as there is non-zero risk of armed looters. Cybertruck side panels are bulletproof to subsonic projectiles (handguns, shotgun & Tommy gun), but the glass is not, so make sure to duck if you see anyone wielding a gun. This is not fiction," Elon Musk wrote on X. He noted earlier, "We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area." 

Palisades transformed into an inferno. 

The debate over gross negligence centers on why the Palisades Reservoir was not filled before the fire.

"Incompetence in the limit is indistinguishable from sabotage," Musk wrote on X. He's referring to LA Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom. There's a lot of controversy about fire budget cuts and the mismanagement of resources. 

For the households that lost everything, it's time to hold the radical leftist politicians in charge accountable. This is unacceptable.

