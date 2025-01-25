Lower 48 Polar Blast Coldest "Since 1994" As Global Warming Alarmists Go Silent

After years of "unprecedented man-made global boiling" propaganda pushed by woke scientists, far-left corporate media outlets, grifting 'green' billionaires, and climate change warrior non-profits, Al Gore and Greta Thunberg have a lot of explaining to do after this January across the Lower 48 could shape up to be one of the coldest in years if not decades.

"With an average temperature running 3.6 degrees below normal, this is currently the coldest January nationally (lower 48) since 1994," meteorologist Kevin Williams and founder of private weather forecasting firm Weather-Track, wrote on X.

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi wrote on X, "The nation for Jan is now the coldest max temps since 1988 at - 4.2. Still lagging 94 for average)."

"This month will end up finishing in the top 5 coldest JANs since 1990. Currently should finish 3rd right behind 1994 and 1991. Historically cold top 5 coldest JANs roll into this look for FEB on the right. Still some winter left in the tank we believe," private weather forecaster BAMWX said on X.

We've also been closely following the polar vortex blast and its impact on the economy and energy markets this winter season:

Despite billions of tons of emissions released by fossil fuel energy plants, factories, jumbo jets, cow farts, gas stoves, and vehicles over the years, and Greta's claim about the world ending in a firey death by 2023...

... somehow, January is shaping up to be one of the coldest in years.

Ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter, climate crisis warriors were out spreading propaganda with the intent of causing climate anxieties amongst the population by warning about the "hottest ever" conditions while completely ignoring the warming effects of the Hunga Tonga undersea volcano. Instead, Taylor Swift's private jet and cow farts were blamed on warming conditions.

At the start of last week, President Trump officially ended America's involvement in the Paris Climate Agreement, citing its de-growth and inflationary policies that have strangled the US economy.

Climate grifters were put on notice by the president.

Al Gore

Michael Bloomberg

Al Gore will just blame the cold weather on global warming. No accountability. That must change in the era of Trump 2.0.