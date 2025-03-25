Anti-Musk NGO Behind Color Revolution Against Tesla "Mass Deletes Content Off Website" After Being Exposed

Revolutionaries at the Soros-funded nonprofit Indivisible are scrambling to delete webpages after their cover was blown ahead of a planned color revolution targeting Elon Musk and President Trump. The rogue nonprofit is part of the same network that backed the BLM color revolution several years ago, which unleashed widespread chaos and destruction across the country. Indivisible's mobilization call comes amid a surge in domestic terrorism, as far-left activists have firebombed Tesla vehicles, supercharging stations, and showrooms.

DEVELOPING: Video provided to the Review-Journal shows several @Tesla vehicles engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning.

UPDATES→ https://t.co/sZQr9j1E5A pic.twitter.com/uXeLsdpTVl — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 18, 2025

Natalie Winters, the co-host of Steve Bannon's 'War Room: Battleground', wrote on X, "The wife of former U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who led the prosecution of 1,500+ Jan6ers, is on the Board of Indivisible. This Soros-backed group is the leading organizer of anti-Trump protests and violent Tesla acts. Deleted webpages reveal this connection."

🚨 The wife of former U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who led the prosecution of 1,500+ Jan6ers, is on the Board of Indivisible .



This Soros-backed group is the leading organizer of anti-Trump protests and violent Tesla acts.



Deleted webpages reveal this connection ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oRmN1eUbZz — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 24, 2025

Don't worry about the deleted web pages— a basic dive into public data reveals that Matthew Graves' wife, Fatima Gross Graves, is the director of the rogue NGO.

Small world.

In a separate X post, Winters posted the latest financials that show the Indivisible Project received "$7.26 million worth of Soros grants to Indivisible since 2018 alone," adding, "The most recent financial report shows Soros funds comprising over half of all foundation grants. Just 23% of their donations were small dollar."

Here’s $7.26 million worth of Soros grants to Indivisible since 2018 alone.



The most recent financial report shows Soros funds comprising over half of all foundation grants. Just 23% of their donations were small dollar.



Maybe “tropes” and stereotypes exist for a reason. https://t.co/g4BS3hY4ua pic.twitter.com/dK8IpJMDH0 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) March 25, 2025

On a separate X thread, Elon Musk commented on Laura Loomer's post about the NGO "mass deleting content off their website after being called out for their organization of Tesla Takedown protests."

Musk replied to Loomer's post with a single word: "Interesting."

It certainly is—considering Musk, DOGE, and the FBI are reportedly working to uncover the roots of the dark NGO network, including its law firms and funders, as well as slash taxpayer funds funding this mess ahead of Indivisible's planned color revolution against Tesla, which could begin on April 5.

Loomer posted an image of one deranged leftist holding a sign at a "Tesla Takedown" protest with words that said: "Elon is a Nazi we must STOP DOGE."

In the tiny text under baseless Nazi rhetoric against Musk, the URL of the rogue nonprofit was shown: "indivisble.org."

Yesterday while he was reporting on the Tesla Takedown in Manhasset, NY, @CcpSkipTracer saw this sign that said “@elonmusk IS A NAZI.”



The sign had the branding from Indivisible on it. @IndivisibleTeam is one of the main groups that is organizing the anti-Elon, Tesla Takedown… https://t.co/X1WD4SY1Ie pic.twitter.com/in0q3UxAr5 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 24, 2025

The founders of Indivisible plan to deploy their rent-a-protester network to generate a lot of noise—artificial noise—to sway public opinion and poll numbers. It's the same unoriginal Democratic Party playbook used during the BLM riots, and one that closely mirrors tactics seen in color revolution operations historically orchestrated by U.S. intelligence agencies abroad to overthrow foreign governments. The good news this time is that taxpayer funding should be limited with USAID, which DOGE and Trump nuked.

Translating what this Indivisible kid is saying.



They use a small group of activists to make a lot of noise to create the perception that what Trump is doing is unpopular and that open borders, massive spending, a bloated government, transing kids, the green new scam, failing… pic.twitter.com/LjM12nq2Tg — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) March 21, 2025

On Mobilize.US, Indivisible's Chicago protest page describes the organizers of the upcoming April 5 protest:

Join the Chicago Federation of Labor, Equality Illinois, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Indivisible Chicago, Personal PAC, Sierra Club Illinois, and many others to rally and march opposing Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Trump Administration's catastrophic attacks on our nation and the world.

As one X user noted, this is all a "PRELUDE TO THE SUMMER OF LOVE."... We all remember the BLM riots.

PRELUDE TO THE SUMMER OF LOVE



🚨 TWO FIREBOMBS found at a Tesla showroom in Austin yesterday.



Soros-backed groups like Indivisible are escalating a campaign of terror against Elon Musk—because he’s exposing their green grift.



Elon Musk is a threat to the green grift… — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) March 25, 2025

Other radicals involved in the Tesla Takedown color revolution operation:

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: SOROS-FUNDED GROUPS BEHIND TESLA PROTESTS



I am shocked...



The usual suspects strike again—ActBlue-funded groups Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America are reportedly behind the Tesla protests.… https://t.co/ZlhmSAnied pic.twitter.com/bw0S58nPfX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 8, 2025

Additional reporting:

If politics is all about optics, GPS data has revealed just how manufactured the Democratic Party's image truly is.

Democrats are severely misguided in their approach to improving poll numbers, with recent surveys from NBC News and CNN showing the party at record-low approval ratings of 27% and 29%, respectively. The Overton Window shifted last year, and the days of rioting and burning down private and public property—recall the BLM riots—are no longer socially acceptable in the minds of the majority. Ironically, the same radical leftists who once pushed to defund everything during BLM riots are freaking out about DOGE's effort to cut government waste and fraud.