print-icon
print-icon

Anti-Musk NGO Behind Color Revolution Against Tesla "Mass Deletes Content Off Website" After Being Exposed

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Revolutionaries at the Soros-funded nonprofit Indivisible are scrambling to delete webpages after their cover was blown ahead of a planned color revolution targeting Elon Musk and President Trump. The rogue nonprofit is part of the same network that backed the BLM color revolution several years ago, which unleashed widespread chaos and destruction across the country. Indivisible's mobilization call comes amid a surge in domestic terrorism, as far-left activists have firebombed Tesla vehicles, supercharging stations, and showrooms

Natalie Winters, the co-host of Steve Bannon's 'War Room: Battleground', wrote on X, "The wife of former U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who led the prosecution of 1,500+ Jan6ers, is on the Board of Indivisible. This Soros-backed group is the leading organizer of anti-Trump protests and violent Tesla acts. Deleted webpages reveal this connection." 

Don't worry about the deleted web pages— a basic dive into public data reveals that Matthew Graves' wife, Fatima Gross Graves, is the director of the rogue NGO

Small world. 

In a separate X post, Winters posted the latest financials that show the Indivisible Project received "$7.26 million worth of Soros grants to Indivisible since 2018 alone," adding, "The most recent financial report shows Soros funds comprising over half of all foundation grants. Just 23% of their donations were small dollar."

On a separate X thread, Elon Musk commented on Laura Loomer's post about the NGO "mass deleting content off their website after being called out for their organization of Tesla Takedown protests."

Musk replied to Loomer's post with a single word: "Interesting."

It certainly is—considering Musk, DOGE, and the FBI are reportedly working to uncover the roots of the dark NGO network, including its law firms and funders, as well as slash taxpayer funds funding this mess ahead of Indivisible's planned color revolution against Tesla, which could begin on April 5.

Loomer posted an image of one deranged leftist holding a sign at a "Tesla Takedown" protest with words that said: "Elon is a Nazi we must STOP DOGE." 

In the tiny text under baseless Nazi rhetoric against Musk, the URL of the rogue nonprofit was shown: "indivisble.org." 

The founders of Indivisible plan to deploy their rent-a-protester network to generate a lot of noise—artificial noise—to sway public opinion and poll numbers. It's the same unoriginal Democratic Party playbook used during the BLM riots, and one that closely mirrors tactics seen in color revolution operations historically orchestrated by U.S. intelligence agencies abroad to overthrow foreign governments. The good news this time is that taxpayer funding should be limited with USAID, which DOGE and Trump nuked.

On Mobilize.US, Indivisible's Chicago protest page describes the organizers of the upcoming April 5 protest: 

Join the Chicago Federation of Labor, Equality Illinois, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Indivisible Chicago, Personal PAC, Sierra Club Illinois, and many others to rally and march opposing Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Trump Administration's catastrophic attacks on our nation and the world.

As one X user noted, this is all a "PRELUDE TO THE SUMMER OF LOVE."... We all remember the BLM riots. 

Other radicals involved in the Tesla Takedown color revolution operation:

Additional reporting:

If politics is all about optics, GPS data has revealed just how manufactured the Democratic Party's image truly is.

Democrats are severely misguided in their approach to improving poll numbers, with recent surveys from NBC News and CNN showing the party at record-low approval ratings of 27% and 29%, respectively. The Overton Window shifted last year, and the days of rioting and burning down private and public property—recall the BLM riots—are no longer socially acceptable in the minds of the majority. Ironically, the same radical leftists who once pushed to defund everything during BLM riots are freaking out about DOGE's effort to cut government waste and fraud.

Loading...