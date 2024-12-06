Feds Accuse HelloFresh Of Employing Migrant Kids At Factory In Sanctuary State Illinois

German meal-kit company HelloFresh, the largest meal-kit provider in the US, faces fresh accusations from the US Department of Labor of employing migrant children at a factory located in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

ABC News has learned that federal investigators with the Labor Department are looking into allegations of migrant children working at HelloFresh's cooking and packaging facility in Aurora, Illinois.

Cristobal Cavazos, the executive director for Immigrant Solidarity, a migrant rights advocacy group that first reported the incident to the labor agency, told ABC that at least six teenagers from Guatemala were found working night shifts at the factory.

"They're minors working dangerous jobs," Cavazos said.

The labor agency is also investigating Midway Staffing, an agency that hires migrants, for possibly violating federal child labor rules, according to documents obtained by ABC.

"We were deeply troubled to learn of the allegations made against a former temporary staffing agency," a spokesperson for HelloFresh told ABC in a statement, adding, "As soon as we learned of these allegations, we immediately terminated the relationship."

Even though the hiring of migrant children to pack meal kits for US consumers may have been facilitated through a staffing company, HelloFresh is a partner of the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

Tent is an advisory nonprofit that mega-corporations use to work with resettlement agencies, staffing agencies, and other nonprofits, to source cheap migrant labor. You heard that correctly, this is not 'America First' - this is globalist open borders of cheap labor first.

For some context, Tyson Foods partnered with Tent for cheaper migrant labor, and as of March, the meat packer boasted about employing 42,000 migrants in its US 120,000 workforce.

"We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them," Garrett Dolan, who leads Tyson's efforts to eliminate employment barriers, told Bloomberg in March.

Of course, let's not forget that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation in 2021 that "expands protections for immigrant and refugee communities and further establishes Illinois as the most welcoming state in the nation."

Migrant children working in factories in a sanctuary state... Guess who made that possible...

Staffing companies rounding up migrants like cattle and supplying them to mega food factories is a national phenomenon. It's been observed in Springfield, Ohio and Charleroi, Pennsylvania and cities in Colorado, among many other places.

It's a national national phenomenon.

Last month, incoming "border czar," Tom Homan, told "Fox & Friends" hosts that "Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority...they pose the most danger to this country."

Homan said, "Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites..."

Homan's comment about the potential for large-scale worksite raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents next year reminded us of a note we shared with readers in March titled "How Shadowy Network Of NGOs Supplies Mega-Corporations With Migrants To Exploit Cheap Labor."

Lining America's food supply chain with unvetted migrants is a national security threat on so many levels.

More companies will be exposed next year for employing illegals and even children. Shame on corporate America and Democrats who made this all possibly through open borders and a complex network of NGOs funded by you, the taxpayer. In return, the American people received armed and extremely dangerous Venezuelan prison gang members running amok nationwide.

There's a very simple solution: stop purchasing food from mega-corporations that heavily rely on migrants and instead buy from mom-and-pop farmers—or even the Amish.