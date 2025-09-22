Feud Over: Trump And Musk Reunite "For Charlie" At Kirk Memorial

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump were spotted Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for Charlie Kirk's memorial service. It was their first public appearance together since Musk's dispute over Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" and his criticism of the president regarding Epstein.

The Trump-Musk feud appears to have come to an end - well, at least for now - as any MAGA fracturing this past summer over BBB and Epstein has been conveniently put aside after Kirk's political assassination nearly two weeks ago at Utah Valley University by a crazed leftist.

Unity filled the air at State Farm Stadium, with Musk posting "For Charlie," alongside an image of him and the president sitting in the stands and chatting in what appears to be a civil manner.

Late Sunday, the White House posted an image of Trump and Musk on X, signaling that the feud is over for now.

Why this matters is that President Trump and the MAGA movement are beginning to recognize the severity of "civil terrorism" fueled by Democrats in power - from the highest levels of government down to corporate media.

Where did Charlie Kirk's murderer learn to call conservatives "fascists"?



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. YES, I DO!" pic.twitter.com/RxDjgOYjKY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

A decade of amplifying dangerous rhetoric by labeling Trump, his supporters, and anyone Democrats disagree with as "fascists," "Nazis," and "racists" has contributed to the rise of far-left militancy that has now "planned war against fascists."

Democrats appear to have adopted a 1943 Communist directive in their information war against the American people:

The Communist Directive in 1943: “Label them a Nazi or Fascist”



Sounds familiar. pic.twitter.com/cLKTCFl9gI — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 18, 2025

Shortly after Kirk's murder, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller declared war on the radical left. At the same time, President Trump stated that Antifa could soon become a designated terror group. The White House has requested tens of millions of dollars for a security boost.

Miller last night on the radical left:

Stephen Miller to the radical left who believed they silenced Charlie Kirk:



“You are nothing. You wickedness, you are jealousy, you are hatred. You are NOTHING.”



“You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal.”



Absolute FIRE. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XxzJzGO38E — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 21, 2025

Must Reads:

One of the Marxist groups the FBI is investigating in the Kirk assassination is Armed Queers of Salt Lake City.

Armed Queers had an obsession with "No Kings" protest and the 50501 movement ...

And who funded No Kings? As per Schweizer's reporting:

"New Schweizer team investigation reveals how 'No Kings' and its partners bagged $114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier."

As we noted, citing a recent NYT report, the Gates Foundation was a major donor for Arabella Advisors and abruptly cut ties this past summer.

The White House needs to establish an urgent task force to counter civil terrorism threats unleashed by radical leftist groups supported by what appears to be a dark-money-funded NGO network. If MAGA - or, say, Trump and Musk can unite on one issue, it's dismantling these leftist NGOs that sow chaos nationwide and attempt to subvert the nation with a Marxist takeover, aided by foreign actors. Musk remembers that these leftist groups firebombed his Tesla showrooms and tarnished the brand.

We'll end with Charlie.

Charlie Kirk on Elon Musk and Trump:



"I actually think they are going to reconcile at some point because, deep down, they both want the same thing.....Both of these men deserve great credit for their contributions to help save civilization."



The reconciliation appears to be… pic.twitter.com/qRWDrNOjSw — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) September 21, 2025

