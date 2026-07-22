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House Panel Subpoenas Far-Left Groups Linked To China-Based Marxist Financier Neville Singham

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The House Ways and Means Committee has subpoenaed the People's Forum, a New York-based far-left NGO; BreakThrough News, a far-left propaganda media outlet; and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, which can be described as anchored in "national liberation Marxism."

These organizations are part of a broader investigation into more than $39 million in funding linked to Marxist China-based tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has pushed for revolution in America.

Fox News first obtained letters showing that the Republican-led panel ordered the People's Forum, BreakThrough News, and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to produce financial records by Aug. 7.

The committee is examining whether Singham routed money through shell companies and donor-advised funds in ways that obscured its origins, as well as whether U.S. tax-exemption laws adequately protect nonprofit organizations from foreign influence.

Fox News reporter Asra Nomani has reported that Singham-linked funding included $22.4 million for the People's Forum, $16.8 million for Tricontinental, and about $1.1 million for BreakThrough's parent organization.

The committee, led by Chairman Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, said the Singham network has yet to produce a single document despite earlier requests for information.

Attorneys for the nonprofits have challenged the committee's jurisdiction and legislative purpose, raising First Amendment and press freedom concerns. The panel said its inquiry is focused on financial arrangements and organizational structures rather than the groups' political views.

An earlier report by Nomani's team said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, with authorization from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, is examining whether Singham, the nonprofits he funded, or their leaders committed wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, or other financial crimes. No charges have been announced.

Nomani's team reported that Singham routed $285 million through a Goldman Sachs donor-advised fund and shell entities before the money flowed into U.S. nonprofits. A broader review found that $591 million moved across five continents from 2017 through 2025.

Related:

Nomani's report also said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently met with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to discuss the bank's philanthropic arm and its role in this mess.

Bessent has focused on the fiscal-sponsorship loophole. Under these arrangements, a nonprofit can sponsor another organization, allowing the sponsored group to operate without obtaining tax-exempt status or publicly disclosing its finances. This structure creates a black box that conceals the funding map of far-left NGOs that seek to destroy the West.

The Treasury Department could address the issue by revising Form 990 disclosure requirements and directing the Internal Revenue Service to hold organizations accountable for any violations.

The House Ways and Means Committee is now moving to support that effort and close the fiscal-sponsorship loophole.

The concern is that networks aligned with hostile foreign governments can use donor-advised funds administered by major financial institutions to obscure the original donor's identity. The money can then flow through established nonprofits to fiscally sponsored activist groups involved in anti-Western demonstrations and unrest across the country.

Last Thursday, at the State Department's "Rise of Far-Left Terrorism" meeting with delegations from 65 nations, Bessent discussed Treasury investigations into illicit nonprofit funding allegedly used to support political violence and advance Marxist revolutionary movements across the West.

Separately, the State Department released a report Monday claiming that Cuban influence networks are fueling far-left violence in the US and abroad.

The broader takeaway is that the Trump administration and allied governments are coordinating efforts to disrupt nonprofit funding networks allegedly connected to far-left violence.

The crackdown comes as establishment Democrats freak out that anti-American socialists are hijacking their party:

Bill Maher on ABC: 

The American people are beginning to piece together the puzzle and understand that the past decade of riots, burned streets and businesses, toppled statues, and attacks on America's cultural heritage ...

... was nothing less than a cultural Marxist revolution, culminating in members of the Democratic Socialists of America preparing to "destroy America from within."

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