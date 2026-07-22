House Panel Subpoenas Far-Left Groups Linked To China-Based Marxist Financier Neville Singham

The House Ways and Means Committee has subpoenaed the People's Forum, a New York-based far-left NGO; BreakThrough News, a far-left propaganda media outlet; and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, which can be described as anchored in "national liberation Marxism."

These organizations are part of a broader investigation into more than $39 million in funding linked to Marxist China-based tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has pushed for revolution in America.

Here are some sights and sounds from today’s “Hands Off Iran” protest in New York City.



This is the product of a well-developed protest infrastructure coordinated by the ANSWER Coalition and run through allied groups like The People’s Forum, NIAC, Palestinian Youth Movement,… pic.twitter.com/KnsL2wDddb — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) March 7, 2026

Fox News first obtained letters showing that the Republican-led panel ordered the People's Forum, BreakThrough News, and Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research to produce financial records by Aug. 7.

The committee is examining whether Singham routed money through shell companies and donor-advised funds in ways that obscured its origins , as well as whether U.S. tax-exemption laws adequately protect nonprofit organizations from foreign influence.

Fox News reporter Asra Nomani has reported that Singham-linked funding included $22.4 million for the People's Forum, $16.8 million for Tricontinental, and about $1.1 million for BreakThrough's parent organization.

🚨 Neville Roy Singham’s Billionaire Money Is Fine If It Funds the Revolution



This is Madeline Pendleton, who went on the Cuba convoy with The People’s Forum youth brigade, casually explaining the new rules.



Singham funding this ecosystem?



“He does fund some stuff… and also,… pic.twitter.com/TRWJ0f9VpO — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) March 29, 2026

The committee, led by Chairman Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, said the Singham network has yet to produce a single document despite earlier requests for information.

Attorneys for the nonprofits have challenged the committee's jurisdiction and legislative purpose, raising First Amendment and press freedom concerns. The panel said its inquiry is focused on financial arrangements and organizational structures rather than the groups' political views.

An earlier report by Nomani's team said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, with authorization from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, is examining whether Singham, the nonprofits he funded, or their leaders committed wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, or other financial crimes. No charges have been announced.

FIRST ON FOX: A federal grand jury is investigating China-based tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham over alleged financial improprieties involving $278 million that investigators say moved through his financial network over the past decade.



Federal investigators are examining… pic.twitter.com/cqqt9QthU6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 29, 2026

Nomani's team reported that Singham routed $285 million through a Goldman Sachs donor-advised fund and shell entities before the money flowed into U.S. nonprofits. A broader review found that $591 million moved across five continents from 2017 through 2025.

Related:

🚨 Hasan Names Singham, PSL, ANSWER, and Code Pink in One Breath



On stream today, Hasan Piker discussed the reported Treasury scrutiny and said the broader target is “probably Singham” and “his operation,” naming PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation), ANSWER Coalition, Code… pic.twitter.com/0zpYhJbPV2 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 25, 2026

Nomani's report also said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently met with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to discuss the bank's philanthropic arm and its role in this mess.

Bessent has focused on the fiscal-sponsorship loophole . Under these arrangements, a nonprofit can sponsor another organization, allowing the sponsored group to operate without obtaining tax-exempt status or publicly disclosing its finances. This structure creates a black box that conceals the funding map of far-left NGOs that seek to destroy the West.

The Treasury Department could address the issue by revising Form 990 disclosure requirements and directing the Internal Revenue Service to hold organizations accountable for any violations.

The House Ways and Means Committee is now moving to support that effort and close the fiscal-sponsorship loophole.

The concern is that networks aligned with hostile foreign governments can use donor-advised funds administered by major financial institutions to obscure the original donor's identity. The money can then flow through established nonprofits to fiscally sponsored activist groups involved in anti-Western demonstrations and unrest across the country.

Last Thursday, at the State Department's "Rise of Far-Left Terrorism" meeting with delegations from 65 nations, Bessent discussed Treasury investigations into illicit nonprofit funding allegedly used to support political violence and advance Marxist revolutionary movements across the West.

At President Trump’s direction, @USTreasury is bringing the full weight of our authorities to defend the integrity of the U.S. and global financial systems.



We will identify illicit funding, however artfully it is concealed. We will dismantle the networks that sustain political… pic.twitter.com/oS1ri4kZeX — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 16, 2026

Separately, the State Department released a report Monday claiming that Cuban influence networks are fueling far-left violence in the US and abroad.

For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States.



The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country.



The American people deserve to know.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 20, 2026

The broader takeaway is that the Trump administration and allied governments are coordinating efforts to disrupt nonprofit funding networks allegedly connected to far-left violence.

The crackdown comes as establishment Democrats freak out that anti-American socialists are hijacking their party:

Bill Maher on ABC:

Bill Maher: “I’m not living in Communist America… I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform, from their own mouths. Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing.” pic.twitter.com/grWslcyxD9 — America (@america) July 19, 2026

The American people are beginning to piece together the puzzle and understand that the past decade of riots, burned streets and businesses, toppled statues, and attacks on America's cultural heritage ...

... was nothing less than a cultural Marxist revolution, culminating in members of the Democratic Socialists of America preparing to "destroy America from within."