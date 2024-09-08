Pakistani Arrested In Plotting "Largest Attack On US Soil Since 9/11​​​​​​​"

The US Department of Justice announced on Friday that a Pakistani citizen living in Canada has been arrested and charged with plotting a terror attack at a Jewish center in New York City, allegedly in support of ISIS.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested Wednesday about 12 miles from the US northern border near Ormstown, Quebec.

"The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible," US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland wrote in a statement.

FBI Director Christopher Wray explained, "The defendant was allegedly determined to kill Jewish people here in the United States, nearly one year after Hamas' horrific attack on Israel. This investigation was led by the FBI, and I am proud of the terrific work by the FBI team and our partners to disrupt Khan's plan."

The DoJ said Khan attempted to travel to New York City and carry out the terror attack with assault rifles in support of ISIS at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York.

"Khan began posting on social media and communicating with others on an encrypted messaging application about his support for ISIS in or about November 2023, when, among other things, Khan distributed ISIS propaganda videos and literature. Subsequently, Khan began communicating with two undercover law enforcement officers (collectively, the UCs)," the DoJ noted.

Federal officials said Khan told undercover officers about his terror plans, indicating he had been actively attempting to create "a real offline cell" of ISIS supporters to carry out a "coordinated assault" with assault rifles at Jewish Chabads in Brooklyn.

The complaint alleges Khan emphasized that "Oct 7th and Oct 11th are the best days for targeting the Jews" because "Oct 7 they will surely have some protests and Oct 11 is Yom. Kippur."

Khan was arrested 12 miles from the US-Canada border, where he paid a smuggler to help him traverse Biden-Harris' open northern border. Recent data from the US Customs and Border Protection on the northern border sector shows 15,000 apprehensions in the ten months of fiscal year 2024, the largest volume ever recorded by the sector.

During one communication, the DoJ noted that Khan emphasized, "If we succeed with our plan, this would be the largest Attack on US soil since 9/11."

