print-icon
print-icon
Add ZeroHedge as a preferred source on Google

Rubio Convenes 60-Nation Summit To Confront Transnational Far-Left Terrorism

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has requested that senior officials from more than 60 countries convene in Washington next Thursday to discuss the alarming rise of transnational far-left terrorism, according to a Washington Post report.

The State Department confirmed the meeting in a post on X Friday afternoon titled, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio Is Setting His Sights on Antifa."

The initiative is intended to expand intelligence sharing, law-enforcement cooperation and potential terrorist designations targeting militant groups with alleged ties to Antifa.

Administration officials have discussed whether foreign-terrorism links could unlock broader investigative and surveillance powers against US-based far-left revolutionaries that are a part of subversion networks.

The problem is that countries have been addressing far-left revolutionaries as a domestic threat, but in fact it's transnational.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the upcoming event is in response to the rise of the radical left. He said far-left terrorism is "an old threat re-emerging with strong transnational links and new convergences."

"Because this threat has not been adequately addressed in the past, each engagement, designation, or security assistance program creates a compounding effect supporting countermeasures at home and abroad," Pigott said in a statement.

In November, the State Department designated four European far-left groups as foreign terrorist organizations and directed agencies to investigate networks accused of fomenting political violence. One of the militant groups in Germany is called Antifa Ost. Two more were in Greece and one in Italy.

Related:

During the Antifa roundtable at the White House last October, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed the president and his cabinet on a complex network of dark-money NGOs and activist groups fueling unrest nationwide via the permanent protest-industrial complex.

"We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors," Bruner told Trump.

via Government Accountability Institute... 

Elon Musk chimed in on X, commenting on a video featuring Bruner's public briefing to the president about the dark-money NGOs, saying, "Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money.

Investigators have honed in on what appears to be foreign subversion networks operating in the US - one from Cuba and the other from China.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sanctioned the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP, a Castro-era organization used to spread Marxist ideology abroad.

As we've pointed out before (see the report), ICAP sits at the center, functioning as a partner to NNOC. Think of NNOC as a pathway for foreign subversion operations to infiltrate US NGOs.

Take a look at NNOC's member organizations, and you might notice several socialist and communist-linked NGOs, including the Democratic Socialists of America, whose members have actively promoted "destroying America from within."

DSA has stated they're ICAP partners...

Just days ago, independent Cuban news outlet ADN Cuba revealed that a US-based Cuba solidarity coalition was giving orders to their far-left revolutionaries embedded within the US to prepare rapid-response protests at US federal buildings, military bases, recruitment centers, and ICE facilities in the event of a military confrontation between the US military and the communist regime in Havana. As we've seen before, these protests tend to turn into riots, especially at ICE facilities.

Read leaked memo here.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, authorized by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, is examining whether far-left China-based tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into left-wing nonprofits, media operations, and activist networks that seek to sow chaos and spread communism inside the US, has committed wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, or other financial crimes.

It gets better because even top officials in the Democratic Party are calling for investigations into far-left revolutionary groups, including a Bill Clinton insider:

And we wonder why:

Simultaneously, there has been a disturbing pattern arising across the West:

Whether it is Antifa, other far-left revolutionary movements, foreign subversion networks tied to intelligence operations from Cuba to China, or DSA figures openly calling for the destruction of the US, the common ideological thread is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Even establishment globalist outlets such as The Atlantic have recently acknowledged the broader pattern:

More or less, the rise of the far-left revolutionary movement is driven by a shared objective: dismantling America from within and killing capitalism. The resurgence of these revolutionaries is creating a growing national-security and political problem.

President Trump's recent barrage of Truth Social posts attacking communism suggests the administration may be preparing to dramatically escalate its campaign against these revolutionary networks and what only appears to be foreign subversion networks that support them.

0