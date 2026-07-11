Rubio Convenes 60-Nation Summit To Confront Transnational Far-Left Terrorism

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has requested that senior officials from more than 60 countries convene in Washington next Thursday to discuss the alarming rise of transnational far-left terrorism, according to a Washington Post report.

The State Department confirmed the meeting in a post on X Friday afternoon titled, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio Is Setting His Sights on Antifa."

.@NEWSMAX: "Secretary of State Marco Rubio is setting his sights on Antifa." pic.twitter.com/dHZvcpFrHf — Department of State (@StateDept) July 10, 2026

The initiative is intended to expand intelligence sharing, law-enforcement cooperation and potential terrorist designations targeting militant groups with alleged ties to Antifa.

Administration officials have discussed whether foreign-terrorism links could unlock broader investigative and surveillance powers against US-based far-left revolutionaries that are a part of subversion networks.

The problem is that countries have been addressing far-left revolutionaries as a domestic threat, but in fact it's transnational.

Due to overwhelming interest, we’re expanding the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism to additional countries who are working to combat the growing international threat of far-left violence. https://t.co/3LxNkhGY64 — Department of State (@StateDept) July 11, 2026

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the upcoming event is in response to the rise of the radical left. He said far-left terrorism is "an old threat re-emerging with strong transnational links and new convergences."

🚨 Rioters in L.A. are burning self-driving Waymo cars, each worth $600K. Police are asking the company to shut down the app as people lure cars into protest zones and set them on fire.#LosAngelesProtests #california pic.twitter.com/dp9jEqXaSp — Tom Valentino (@TomValentinoo) June 9, 2025

"Because this threat has not been adequately addressed in the past, each engagement, designation, or security assistance program creates a compounding effect supporting countermeasures at home and abroad," Pigott said in a statement.

In November, the State Department designated four European far-left groups as foreign terrorist organizations and directed agencies to investigate networks accused of fomenting political violence. One of the militant groups in Germany is called Antifa Ost. Two more were in Greece and one in Italy.

Related:

During the Antifa roundtable at the White House last October, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed the president and his cabinet on a complex network of dark-money NGOs and activist groups fueling unrest nationwide via the permanent protest-industrial complex.

"We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors," Bruner told Trump.

via Government Accountability Institute...

Elon Musk chimed in on X, commenting on a video featuring Bruner's public briefing to the president about the dark-money NGOs, saying, "Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money.

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

Investigators have honed in on what appears to be foreign subversion networks operating in the US - one from Cuba and the other from China.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sanctioned the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP, a Castro-era organization used to spread Marxist ideology abroad.

As we've pointed out before (see the report), ICAP sits at the center, functioning as a partner to NNOC. Think of NNOC as a pathway for foreign subversion operations to infiltrate US NGOs.

Take a look at NNOC's member organizations, and you might notice several socialist and communist-linked NGOs, including the Democratic Socialists of America, whose members have actively promoted "destroying America from within."

Frank, Aaron, Hank and Sam are Communist insurgents, radicalized marxist revolutionaries hiding behind personal ideologies to justfy their 1A expressions of the right to promote the insurrection of the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/XLzzjisOqd — AnimalFarm1945 (Moshe) (@Farm1945A) July 6, 2026

DSA has stated they're ICAP partners...

Just days ago, independent Cuban news outlet ADN Cuba revealed that a US-based Cuba solidarity coalition was giving orders to their far-left revolutionaries embedded within the US to prepare rapid-response protests at US federal buildings, military bases, recruitment centers, and ICE facilities in the event of a military confrontation between the US military and the communist regime in Havana. As we've seen before, these protests tend to turn into riots, especially at ICE facilities.

Read leaked memo here.

🚨 PRIMERO EN ADN | Documentos revisados por ADN Cuba revelan un plan nacional de “respuesta rápida” distribuido por la Red Nacional sobre Cuba (NNOC), una coalición con vínculos documentados con el ICAP, para coordinar protestas contra oficinas de ICE, bases militares y… — ADNCuba - Noticias de Cuba (@CubaAdn) July 8, 2026

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, authorized by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, is examining whether far-left China-based tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into left-wing nonprofits, media operations, and activist networks that seek to sow chaos and spread communism inside the US, has committed wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, or other financial crimes.

FIRST ON FOX: A federal grand jury is investigating China-based tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham over alleged financial improprieties involving $278 million that investigators say moved through his financial network over the past decade.



Federal investigators are examining… pic.twitter.com/cqqt9QthU6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 29, 2026

It gets better because even top officials in the Democratic Party are calling for investigations into far-left revolutionary groups, including a Bill Clinton insider:

And we wonder why:

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

Jordan Garces of Rhode Island DSA: “We’re here to overthrow the entire capitalist state.” pic.twitter.com/MSaBllyXnr — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 9, 2026

REMINDER: The DSA = ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/CD4chd6jzz — 🇺🇸 Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) September 20, 2025

Simultaneously, there has been a disturbing pattern arising across the West:

Whether it is Antifa, other far-left revolutionary movements, foreign subversion networks tied to intelligence operations from Cuba to China, or DSA figures openly calling for the destruction of the US, the common ideological thread is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Even establishment globalist outlets such as The Atlantic have recently acknowledged the broader pattern:

More or less, the rise of the far-left revolutionary movement is driven by a shared objective: dismantling America from within and killing capitalism. The resurgence of these revolutionaries is creating a growing national-security and political problem.

President Trump's recent barrage of Truth Social posts attacking communism suggests the administration may be preparing to dramatically escalate its campaign against these revolutionary networks and what only appears to be foreign subversion networks that support them.