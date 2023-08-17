"Make Bud Light Great Again" - Anheuser-Busch Heir Wants To Buy Back Beleaguered Brand

As the nationwide boycott of Bud Light appears to be sticking around, Billy Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch dynasty, said this week he would buy back the ailing brand from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to "make the brand great again."

Busch, whose family sold Anheuser-Busch to InBev in 2008, told OutKick's Tomi Lahren on Tuesday in an interview that he would be the "first in line" to buy back the company.

"If they don't want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family," Busch said, adding, "Sell it to me. I'll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you, and we'll make that brand great again."

Busch pointed out that InBev is completely out of touch with its American beer drinkers:

"When you are a foreign company and you rely on these woke students that are coming out of these local colleges to do your advertising for you, you're making a big mistake."

Remember, we were among the first to report that Bud Light teamed up with trans-TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. And noted how the now-fired beer company's Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid discussed in an interview the need to shift away from the "out of touch" frat party image to one of "inclusivity."

Busch is correct about Heinerscheid, a highly-educated progressive white woman who only destroyed the company with disastrous decision-making.

Lahren asked Busch:

"When it comes to marketing and saying — moving away from a fratty base — is that InBev in general? Or is this this one person? It doesn't seem like they've cleaned house to get rid of people that think that way, that really don't like their customers."

Busch replied:

"Well, that goes against being inclusive to get away from the fratty drinker, right? So that's a big mistake."

After Bud Light’s epic collapse, Anheuser-Busch Heir Billy Busch tells @TomiLahren he wants to buy the company BACK from InBev, and Make Bud Light Great Again! pic.twitter.com/1vKUNoSJ5g — OutKick (@Outkick) August 16, 2023

Earlier this month, Busch made the mistake of going on TMZ Live, where the hosts tried to corner him.

As for Budlight, we recently noted its popularity at bars and restaurants is "almost non-existent" while it was booted out of the top ten list of most popular US beers.

Busch ended the latest interview: "I understand that the Bud Light drinker is … mainly your blue-collar, hard-working American, who really doesn't want that kind of message pushed down their throat."