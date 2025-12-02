Duffy Purges 3,000 Trucking Schools In Sweeping Crackdown On Migrant CDL Crisis

The U.S. Transportation Department is now moving aggressively to correct the non-domiciled commercial driver's license (CDL) crisis created under the Biden-Harris regime years, a period when these CDLs were effectively handed out like candy to unqualified migrant drivers, fueling a wave of carnage on America's highways.

The latest enforcement action comes from Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, who announced the removal of nearly 3,000 CDL training providers from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) for failing to meet the Trump Administration's standards of readiness, with another 4,500 providers put on notice for potential noncompliance.

"This administration is cracking down on every link in the illegal trucking chain. Under Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, bad actors were able to game the system and let unqualified drivers flood our roadways. Their negligence endangered every family on America's roadways, and it ends today," Duffy stated, adding, "Under President Trump, we are reigning in illegal and reckless practices that let poorly trained drivers get behind the wheel of semi-trucks and school buses."

On X, Duffy quoted an AP News story that said as many as 44% of the 16,000 truck driving schools nationwide face immediate closure. He said, "The days of a 'Wild Wild West' trucking industry are over under the Trump administration."

🚨HUGE ALERT🚨 @USDOT is giving THOUSANDS of trucking schools 30 days to comply with federal rules for drivers or they may be forced to close down.



The days of a “Wild Wild West” trucking industry are over under the Trump administration 🚛 https://t.co/ZRWebpTXij — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 1, 2025

The continued crackdown follows a series of 80,000-pound big rig crashes with migrants behind the wheel. These crashes have killed Americans.

The latest:

Duffy has been leading the charge to correct this crisis on America's highways:

Separately, the State Department has been investigating the matter, and the Department of Homeland Security is auditing trucking firms in California owned by migrants. The desperate calls for urgent action all began with the trucking advocacy group American Truckers United earlier this year.

🚨Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved in Highway Crisis



This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads. pic.twitter.com/NXrQTivkos — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) July 10, 2025

ATU's research has found that the Biden-Harris regime and rogue sanctuary states enabled the trucking industry to be flooded by migrants, some of whom should've never been behind the wheel of a big rig.

Duffy continued.

🚨🚨It just keeps getting worse for @GovTimWalz.



Just one day after 400 BRAVE employees from @MinnesotaDHS exposed “massive fraud,” @USDOT has discovered that ONE THIRD of non-domiciled CDLs were issued ILLEGALLY in the state.



MINNESOTA: You’re on notice. You have 30 days to… https://t.co/EDsPx9lQKg — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 2, 2025

Thank ATU for their hard work this year in exposing and advising the federal government on how to correct yet another nation-killing policy by Biden-Harris.