Highway Horror: Illegal Alien Truck Driver Kills Three In DUI Crash On California Highway

Submitted by American Truckers United,

Three months ago, American Truckers United sounded the alarm: America's highways are a war zone, thanks to an epidemic of illegal alien truck drivers barreling into stalled traffic at full throttle.

🚨Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved in Highway Crisis



This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads. pic.twitter.com/NXrQTivkos — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) July 10, 2025

Now, in a chilling echo, another semi-truck has plowed into a standstill at highway speeds, leaving a trail of twisted metal and shattered lives. This is the deadly harvest of "Strong Solo Sergey," the sleazy tactic mega-carriers and brokerage giants cheer as their preferred business model.

Via Fox News reporter Bill Melugin:

Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS photo of him attached via federal sources. I'm told ICE is placing a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, where he is in custody on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He has not been formally charged yet. Police say Singh was speeding and under the influence, never hitting his breaks, when he crashed into slow moving traffic on the freeway, causing a devastating and deadly chain reaction crash that killed 3 people. The victims have not been identified yet.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Specifically, I'm told Singh was first encountered by Border Patrol agents in their El Centro, California sector after he crossed there illegally in March 2022. He remains in his immigration proceedings after his release with a future court date. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

For the uninitiated, "Strong Solo Sergey" is corporate code for exploiting dirt-cheap foreign drivers – your "Sergeys" from abroad – while flouting hours-of-service rules like they're suggestions. These rookies, often non-citizens with fresh non-domicile CDLs, log 20-hour marathons behind the wheel, eyes glazing over from exhaustion. It's a calculated gut-punch to honest American trucking outfits, undercutting us with rock-bottom rates and zero regard for safety. And the wreckage? It's piling up. Just ask the family of Tiana Moore, a devoted single mom whose world ended in a fireball when one of these sleep-deprived phantoms misjudged a maneuver after 20+ hours on the clock. Tiana's crash was no anomaly – it's the grim routine for these invaders, turning our interstates into roulette wheels.

These aren't the "Knights of the Road" we idolized in our youth – grizzled pros who knew every mile like their own heartbeat. No, the ATA's fat-cat enablers are hell-bent on phasing them out, flooding the lanes with bargain-bin hazards to pad their profits. Unacceptable? It's a national disgrace.

The Non-Domicile CDL issuance to Non-Citizens is a scandal that should be decisively dealt with. If you want to preserve the Non-Domicile CDL than ban all Non-Citizens from eligibility. The Non-Domicile CDL was intended for someone from one state to be eligible for issuance in… https://t.co/jcfzdMWsAV — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) October 20, 2025

Worse, our so-called leaders are fiddling while Rome burns. Take HB 5688, peddled by North Carolina's David Rouzer as a "fix." It's theater – a flimsy facade that slams the front door while propping the back wide open. The next administration could easily just install another Alejandro Mayorkas clone as Transportation Secretary and unleash the floodgates anew, dooming more families to Tiana's fate.

I introduced the Non-Domiciled CDL Integrity Act because too many states have been handing out CDLs to illegal immigrants without proper vetting. This year alone: 5 fatal crashes, 12 dead, 15 injured — all linked to non-domiciled drivers who should not have been extended CDLs in… — Rep. David Rouzer (@RepDavidRouzer) October 12, 2025

Enough. American Truckers United calls for a total ban on issuing non-domicile CDLs to non-citizens. No loopholes, no half-measures. Secure our roads, protect our knights, and put America first – before the next Sergey turns your commute into a coffin.