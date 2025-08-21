US "Pauses Issuance Of Worker Visas For Truckers" To Address Illegal Alien CDL Crisis Killing Americans 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is taking decisive action to address the non-domiciled commercial driver's license (CDL) crisis, which has transformed America's highways into both a public safety nightmare and a national security threat. Countless Americans have lost their lives this year at the hands of non-English-speaking migrants/illegal aliens operating 80,000-pound big rigs - yet they should never have been on the road, but were allowed to because rogue sanctuary states handed out CDLs like candy. Under the Biden-Harris regime, tens of thousands of these migrants flooded into the trucking industry, many unable to read road signs in English.

"Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers," Rubio stated on X on Thursday evening.

He added: "The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers."

Rubio's action at State comes days after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy addressed the horrific crash in Florida involving an illegal alien operating a big rig, who made an illegal U-turn, killing three Americans.

Duffy blasted "non-enforcement and radical immigration policies" for turning the trucking industry into a "lawless frontier," allowing unqualified foreign drivers to operate massive 40-ton rigs.

Responding to Rubio's action is American Truckers United's (ATU) Shannon Everett, whose trucking advocacy group has been one of the main forces driving urgency in alerting the Trump administration to the non-domiciled CDL crisis killing innocent Americans, in some cases, wiping out entire families.

"At American Truckers United, we are forever grateful for the swift and decisive action taken by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who truly puts Americans first. We thank him for this bold step in pausing all work visas for commercial truck drivers, which we believe is the first occupation-specific visa restriction ever implemented by a Secretary of State to protect American workers," Everett told ZeroHedge.

He continued, " Secretary Rubio has shut off the supply lines. Now it will be up to Secretary Duffy to clean house !"

ZeroHedge began covering the migrant CDL crisis in March, together with ATU, warning about the deadly consequences of open-border chaos.

Here's the reporting:

Everett told us that ATU began working with the State Department in July to address the crisis and restore safety to America's highways. Within a month, Rubio took decisive action, and now all eyes are on Duffy to see whether the DoT takes action against this public safety crisis and national security threat spurred by the Biden-Harris regime.

Accountability is coming. Rogue sanctuary states run by globalist Democrats have been put on notice: they will be held responsible for the death and destruction on U.S. highways. Also on notice are the globalist-controlled mega-corporations and major trucking firms that recklessly hired non-English-speaking CDL holders.