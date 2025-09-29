Hegseth Sends 200 National Guard Troops Into Portland As Antifa Targets ICE

On Sunday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth officially deployed the National Guard to Portland, Oregon, to counter far-left groups targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and facilities. The state of Oregon immediately filed a lawsuit seeking to block the deployment. This move comes as dark-money-funded leftist NGOs, far-left groups, and radicalized leftist lone wolves resort to violence this year, with some of this mayhem referred to as "civil terrorism" ... and attacks have intensified this month.

Hegseth wrote in a memo, "This memorandum further implements the President's directive. 200 members of the Oregon National Guard will be called into Federal service immediately as part of the previously authorized call."

Then followed the suit by Democrats in Oregon, which named President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and the Department of Defense, as well as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security, as defendants. The suit asked the federal court in Portland to halt Trump's deployment of troops and declare it unlawful.

NBC News quoted White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson as saying that Trump's actions were "lawful" and that they would "make Portland safer."

"President Trump is using his lawful authority to direct the National Guard to protect federal assets and personnel in Portland following months of violent riots where officers have been assaulted and doxxed by left-wing rioters," Jackson explained.

🚨 JUST IN: A resident near ICE Portland PRAISES President Trump for sending reinforcements to the city



“I am SO happy that President Trump is deploying the National Guard. We have been asking for help for months!”



REAL AMERICANS are BEGGING for this! pic.twitter.com/Kxj1u45OfL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

Overnight, at least one cell of the domestic terror group Antifa attempted to disrupt operations at the ICE facility in Portland.

BREAKING - Antifa agitators are now being drug into the Portland ICE facility as if they were rag dolls.pic.twitter.com/C7kPKLpPAe — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 29, 2025

In a shocking display of senseless violence, a black man was viciously assaulted and beaten to the ground by a mob of Antifa militants during a chaotic riot outside an ICE detention facility in Portland. pic.twitter.com/wW6ihvOSeP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 29, 2025

NEW: As the sun sets, hundreds of far-left activists remain outside the Portland ICE building. More Antifa militants dressed in black bloc are now showing up. This is when the mayhem and violence usually escalates.

Officers are trying to clear the driveway. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/avruTcMX9R — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 29, 2025

Earlier, leftist Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek was spotted leading the "50501" movement, part of the Democratic Party's protest industrial complex funded by dark-money NGOs and leftist billionaires. These rogue NGOs orchestrated and spread chaos nationwide earlier this year and throughout the summer via color revolution-style operations, with many of the protests/riots directed at Trump and Elon Musk.

Trump, please do something about this gay shit. Signed, a reasonable lesbian. pic.twitter.com/jme5TxPN1a — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) September 29, 2025

Democrats are mobilizing their protest industrial complex, funded by leftist billionaires and even some foreign entities, to counter the Trump administration and 'America First' agenda. Many of these dark networks are now under federal investigation as the White House takes an all-of-government approach to counter political violence emanating from Democrats.

Last week, a New York Times report revealed that Soros' Open Society Foundation funneled $80 million into pro-terror groups. Meanwhile, China-linked Marxist tycoon Neville Roy Singham is also under investigation for financing chaos, as Antifa and other radical left groups openly declare war on Trump.

This isn't your parents' Democratic Party; it's an elitist political machine that bankrolls organized violence, hate, and socialism/Marxism, with the ultimate aim of overthrowing Trump and dismantling the nation for a socialist reconstruction. If that reconstruction is blocked, the fallback goal is the total destruction of the West. This is civil terrorism, and what we are witnessing now is the rise of nihilistic accelerationism from the left.