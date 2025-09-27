Trump Authorizes 'Full Force' In Portland As Bondi Deploys Anti-Antifa Nationwide

The Trump administration has responded to recent attacks on US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by directing AG Pam Bondi to deploy DOJ agents to ICE facilities and "wherever" federal immigration officers are "under siege."

This includes ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to send US troops to Portland to 'protect the city' and ICE facilities from antifa and other "domestic terrorists."

The move follows Trump signing an executive order last week to formally designate antifa a domestic terrorist organization - which gives the US government a broad mandate to probe the anti-fascist movement's operations, along with instances where an antifa member "provided material support."

As an aside, we would advise a scalpel vs. a hammer. More on that in closing remarks..

Bondi took to X to explain what's going on;

"I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness," Bondi wrote. "At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities—and wherever ICE comes under siege—to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime."

She continued:

Pursuant to President Trump's recent executive action, I am also instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to disrupt and investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of domestic terrorism, including the repeated acts of violence and obstruction against federal agents. The Department of Justice will seek the most serious available charges against all participants in these criminal mobs, including conspiracy offenses, assault offenses, civil disorder offenses, and terrorism offenses. While these never-ending attacks are designed to break our will, they only strengthen our resolve to complete the work begun. To that end, I have directed the FBI, DEA, ATF, and USMS to accelerate our efforts alongside the Department of Homeland Security to locate, apprehend, detain, prosecute, and remove all illegal aliens present in our country. The rule of law will prevail.

Bondi's post comes just days after a sniper attack at a Dallas ICE facility that killed two migrants and critically injured another.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Bondi's post, noting that "Assets mobilizing. This campaign of terrorism will be brought down."

🚨🚨BREAKING VIOLENCE: a Waymo has been lit on FIRE while several others are completely vandalized



I am on the ground now FOLLOW FOR UPDATES | LA riots pic.twitter.com/CfEJMZFzA9 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) June 9, 2025

The latest attacks mark a continuation of political violence fueled by far-left activist groups - some funded by dark-money NGOs.

Some of these orgs are carrying out attacks on ICE agents and facilities nationwide.

Assets mobilizing. This campaign of terrorism will be brought down. https://t.co/YTcIorCDKk — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 27, 2025

Portland

Trump, meanwhile, announced on Saturday that he's sending US troops to Portland to "protect" the city and ICE facilities.

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary," Trump added.

Leftist groups notably declared "war against ICE" last week...

For some background on what the Trump administration is doing about leftist, NGO-funded violence;

In short, the administration has shifted from a defensive posture to the beginning innings of an offensive campaign against these NGOs, signaling that accountability and enforcement within the nonprofit sector are now viewed as mission-critical.

But of course, declaring war on armed radical leftists is likely to provoke an escalation in civil terrorism attacks from the left.

The decision to nuke USAID earlier this year marked a starting point (the now-defunded agency was funneling money to radical groups under Biden); the next phase will target the donor class that funds this chaos.

Final thoughts: Over the years we've all witnessed these organized 'resist' protests which spiral out of control, however the Trump administration needs to be careful - even though the left is clearly the violent party in America.

While the Biden administration and their network of deep state judges aggressively targeted anyone who even thought about approaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, or parents who resisted degenerate indoctrination in schools, or the entire first Trump administration, we can only imagine what the next Democrat president (God forbid) will use this as license for when it's suddenly OK to send forces to deal with 'domestic terrorists' - which will of course be whoever they say they are. It won't matter that the left - as we know, is committing the actual 'terrorism' when they routinely use the FBI to entrap the right & their media tentacles to sell it. Oh you like gun shows? (knock knock, KICK, bang)