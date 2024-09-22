Israeli Army Raids, Shuts Down Al Jazeera's West Bank News Room

Back in May, Israel's Knesset voted unanimously to ban the Al Jazeera broadcast network. The Israeli order effectively shut down all Al Jazeera broadcasts in Israel.

Authorities soon after raided its offices and confiscated equipment at the channel's Jerusalem HQ inside the Ambassador Hotel. The Qatar-based news network has said it was unfairly targeted for the 'crime' of mere journalism, as it tends to given in-depth coverage to the plight of Palestinians. But West Bank offices remained open, until this weekend.

Al Jazeera screenshot: IDF forces raided the Ramallah office while the channel was live on the air.

Israeli officials have long accused the channel of showing sympathies with and support for Hamas and Palestinian militants. Al Jazeera correspondents have remained among the few in the world to continue reporting from on the ground in war-ravaged Gaza, despite the extreme dangers. And some have been killed during their live coverage.

The Israel vs. Al Jazeera rivalry has continued as on Sunday the network confirmed that Israeli soldiers (IDF) raided its offices in the central West Bank city of Ramallah.

The bureau chief Walid Omary and other staff members were reportedly briefly detained while live on air while a military court order was presented to them. The IDF action appears to be part of the ongoing enforcement of the Al Jazeera ban by Israel which began in May.

CNN writes, "During the video broadcast by Al Jazeera, a soldier can be heard informing Omar of a military order to close Al Jazeera’s office for 45 days."

"Reading the military order given to him on air, Omary said staff members had only ten minutes to take their personal belongings and cameras and vacate the office," the report continues.

The Ramallah office has been in operation for decades, and had since the spring become a focal point of Al Jazeera's regional operations and coverage following the May closure of its Jerusalem HQ. Much equipment had also been moved there.

Al Jazeera has long had offices in the West Bank and Gaza, and has provided 24-hour news coverage in English and Arabic of the Gaza war going back to Oct.7. The network's website also carries frequent, round-the-clock updates of regional developments. Its camera crews have also been capturing Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip in real time, sometimes with buildings coming down in the very moments live shots are rolling.

Watch the moment Israeli soldiers enter AJ's Ramallah newsroom while live on the air...

This is the moment when Israeli soldiers invaded Al Jazeera’s office in Ramallah, stealing our equipment and attempting to silence the truth. But our brave colleagues stood firm in the face of this aggression, defending the right to report. Journalism is not a crime! pic.twitter.com/NIBd8OUHgU — Mohamed Moawad (@moawady) September 22, 2024

Almost two years ago, in May of 2022, a popular senior Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot dead while reporting on the scene of an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. As a Palestinian Christian, she was given a church burial attended by thousands, but the procession with the coffin was later attacked by Israeli police, in an incident that garnered international media attention.

Abu Akleh also held American citizenship, and so her killing resulted in strong statements of condemnation from the White House. From there, tensions between Al Jazeera and the Israeli government have only gotten worse.