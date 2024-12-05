Muhammad Is The Most Popular Name For Boys In England & Wales

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Exemplifying demographic changes taking place due to mass migration, the most popular name for boys in England and Wales last year was Muhammad.

The Arabic name, which is shared with the Prophet Muhammad, overtook Noah to become the most popular name for boys in 2023.

Although it is being reported that this is the first time Muhammad has topped the charts, it would have actually come in at number one in multiple previous years had all the different spellings of the name been combined.

Today we’ve released the most popular baby names for England and Wales in 2023👶



🥇 what’s no. 1

🥳 newcomers and movers in the top 10

⏫ names making it into the top 100

👋 names out of the top 100



Swipe and find out ⬇️ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 5, 2024

“In 2023 there were 4,661 Muhammads born across England and Wales, up from 4,177 in 2022,” reports the Telegraph.

“In contrast, only 4,382 Noahs were born in 2023, down from 4,586 the previous year.”

The name Muhammad has been in the top 10 since 2016, the fact that it has now risen to number one in the space of 7 years underscores how rapidly the UK is being changed demographically by mass migration

The results of the 2021 census revealed that the UK has gone from being over 99 per cent ethnically white British in 1951 to just 76.8 per cent white British in 2021.

🚨Leicester - the multiculturalism poster boy:



➡️White population collapse:



1961: 97.8% vs 2021: 33.2%



➡️2021 - English not even the largest group:



White 33.2% vs Indian 34.3%



➡️Ethnic segregation - no such thing as assimilation en masse:



Maps:

🔴White

🟠Indian

⚫️Pakistani pic.twitter.com/WakHj2KFV4 — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) November 10, 2024

England went from being 94 per cent white to just 81% white within the space of three decades.

Almost 6 per cent of the population are now Muslim, a figure that has more than doubled since 2001.

Last week it was revealed that net migration to the UK hit record high of 906,000 in year to June 2023.

This prompted left-wing Labour leader Prime Minister Keir Starmer to deliver an emergency speech asserting that the previous Tory government had been running an “open borders experiment” which “happened by design, not accident.”

The changes are most noticeably felt in major cities like Liverpool, where in a clip posted to X, a man takes a walk around the city center and notes how he can’t even find a fellow scouser.

Liverpool —my home city— is changing beyond all recognition.



It now houses hundreds of African and Middle-Eastern men, plus countless women in burqas. Few speak english.



What the hell is going on, @lpoolcouncil? @LCRMayor @LivEchonews @LpoolCityRegion @bbcmerseyside pic.twitter.com/6tYFnpxLa3 — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) December 5, 2024

The news is part of the wider phenomenon taking place across the continent with Muhammad and its spelling variants already taking the top spot in major cities of other European countries.

The name became the most popular for baby boys in the Irish city of Galway in 2022, marking the first time an Islamic forename had topped the list for either gender in an Irish city.

Similarly, the name was the most popular for boys in the German capital of Berlin that same year.

In Brussels — the de facto capital of the European Union — two variations of the name made up the top three boys’ names in 2021. Mohamed was the most popular with 13,595 registrations. The second most common name was Jean, trailing in its wake at 6,089, while Mohammed took third being given to 4,835 newborns.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.