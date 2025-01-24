Watch: Davos Globalists Admit "We Have Lost To Trump"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A panel of globalists at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos remarkably admitted that President Trump and his America first movement has defeated their agenda.

In a segment of their discussion focusing on Trump’s election victory, former Defense Department official Graham Allison, now a professor at Harvard, remarked “We shouldn’t normalize Trump. Trump has done something no person in the world has ever done before. A dead man, a dead politician, has risen.”

“This is the greatest comeback in political history for a politician, and therefore he thinks he can do anything. There’s a supreme confidence now about that,” Allison continued.

“This is a phenomenon we shouldn’t try to understand only in the terms we traditionally accept. We should say something strange, new, and amazing is happening here, and we should study it,” Allison further urged.

Yale University Professor Walter Reed emphasised “I think we need to also factor in not only who has won (Trump) but also who has lost, which is to say us.”

“By ‘us,’ I mean the general intellectual, professional, managerial people who believed history was over, and we were merely administering and managing things according to clear and known rules,” Reed explained.

“Something new, not necessarily better, but new, is moving into the center,” he added.

Ian Bremmer, president of political consulting firm Eurasia Group remarked:

“Anti-establishment forces in the United States are growing, and their momentum is undeniable.”

Trump himself addressed the globalists at Davos today by video link and put them on blast that America is back.

“I’m pleased to report that America is a free nation once again,” Trump announced, adding “On day one, I signed an executive order to stop all government censorship.”

“No longer will our government label the speech of our own citizens as misinformation or disinformation, which are the favorite words of censors and those who wish to stop the free exchange of ideas and, frankly, progress,” Trump asserted, adding “We have saved free speech in America, and we’ve saved it strongly.”

Trump also stated that “With another historic executive order this week, I also ended the weaponization of law enforcement against the American people and frankly, against politicians, and restored the fair, equal, and impartial rule of law.”

Klaus Schwab sounded like he was biting his own tongue off when announcing Trump as the President of the United States.

Here are Trump’s full comments.

