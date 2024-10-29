"We Are At Breaking Point!" - Greeks Demand Action As Rhodes Suffers Under Weight Of Migrant Crisis

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The picturesque Greek island of Rhodes is increasingly marred by the presence of illegal immigrants, sparking frustration among local residents who feel neglected by government inaction.

With an excess of more than 700 undocumented migrants above the asylum accommodation capacity limit reportedly settled in the city, many are now living in makeshift camps on sidewalks, in parks, and in cardboard boxes, creating an eyesore in the center of the island’s Old Town.

Manolis Androulakis, president of the South Dodecanese Police Officers Union, expressed the growing despair among law enforcement, stating, “The situation is at a breaking point. The police services are in danger of being disbanded. For an escort from Rhodes to other areas of the country, it takes us even 20 days!”

His remarks underline a broader sentiment that local police are overwhelmed and under-resourced in addressing the immigration crisis and concerns expressed to the government in Athens have fallen upon deaf ears.

Despite ongoing communication between various ministries, progress remains stagnant. Alexandros Koliadis, the mayor of Rhodes, highlighted the critical issues during a recent meeting of the South Aegean Regional Council, noting that a severe shortage of personnel in the Port Authorities and local police force is exacerbating the problem.

“The essential problem concerns the huge lack of personnel recorded in recent years,” Koliadis stated, pointing to a failure of the authorities to manage the influx effectively.

The local community’s patience has worn thin, with residents voicing their frustrations over the government’s lack of substantial action. “Our endurance and tolerance have reached the breaking point,” Androulakis said. “It is not possible for us to shoulder the entire burden of immigration while others look on indifferently.”

The grim living conditions faced by migrants are highly problematic. Many lack basic hygiene facilities and adequate shelter, forcing them to sleep in public areas.

Reports indicate that daily arrivals continue, further complicating the situation and making it evident that existing facilities are overwhelmed. A further 37 people and five traffickers from Turkey were detected on Tuesday.

Late last week, three Egyptian nationals were arrested and have had criminal charges brought against them for allegedly running a trafficking ring on the island. They are accused of having “leading” roles in a fledgling criminal gang in operation.

Calls for urgent action have intensified, with local leaders advocating for the transfer of migrants to facilities on the mainland, however, such moves are not being actioned as quickly as some would like.

“The transfer of 120 illegal aliens from Rhodes to Piraeus was arranged yesterday, but it never took place due to logistical issues. We cannot keep waiting,” Androulakis warned, as cited by the Rodiaki news outlet.

