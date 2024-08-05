print-icon
Retail Traders Furious As Outages Hit Major US Brokerages Amid Black Monday Chaos

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 05, 2024 - 02:00 PM

US retail traders are panicking this AM after likely receiving push notifications on their smartphones about market turmoil in Asia and Europe, which has since spread to the US premarket. Now that the cash session is about 15 minutes underway, website monitor DownDector reports outages are emerging across several major US brokerage houses as everyone tries to log into their accounts and sell stocks. 

DownDector reports that users of Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Ameritrade, Vanguard, and E-Trade are all reporting website outages, which have been surging around the start of the US cash session. 

For more color on the global stock meltdown, read this earlier note: "Black Monday: Futures Plummet As VIX Hits 62, Japan Suffers Worst Point Drop In History." 

Just panic, just panic everywhere (courtesy of Bloomberg): 

Here's what X users are saying...

Hmmm. 

*Developing...

