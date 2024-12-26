Mark Zuckerberg Denies Hawaii 'Doomsday Bunker' Existence, Calls It A "Little Shelter

Bloomberg's Emily Chang asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an exclusive interview at their estate in Lake Tahoe about a 4,500-square-foot underground structure - considered by some as a 'doomsday bunker' - at his 1,500-acre ranch in Kauai, Hawaii.

Chang asked: "You do have a bunker there; is there something you know that we don't?"

Zuckerberg's response was priceless because he denied it was a doomsday bunker, calling it a "little shelter ... basement."

The billionaire said his whole ranch "got blown out of proportion as if it was some kind of doomsday bunker, which is just not true."

In late 2023, Wired revealed that Zuckerberg's bunker was around 4,500 square feet, equipped with a "blast-resistant door" and enough food for the tech bro and friends to survive an apocalypse.

So, what does Zuckerberg know about future world events coming down the pipe?

Not everyone is a billionaire who can afford the luxury of a custom bunker. However, Zillow recently listed an affordable option: a bunker in an old missile silo in Missouri with EMP shielding and one in Kansas for under a million dollars.