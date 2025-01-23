Biden Leaves Weirdly Nice Letter For Trump

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The contents of Joe Biden’s letter to President Trump have been revealed, and it’s…odd.

As we highlighted yesterday, in a humorously authentic moment, reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump to check in the Resolute Desk to see if Biden had left a letter, and he had.

Trump quipped that he might not have found the letter for years because he has so much to do, or undo as it were.

Trump decided he would read the letter in private first before revealing what it said.

Today he said it was “a nice letter.”

"It was a very nice letter." President Donald Trump discussed the letter that his predecessor President Joe Biden left for him in the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/qei4sUdnP2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2025

So what did it say?

Biden’s letter to Trump REVEALED



'May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding' the note ends.



Think Joe wrote that himself? NO pic.twitter.com/cTORLuO8DY — John Metzner (@JohnRMetzner) January 22, 2025

Really?

✉️ 🇺🇸 Trump showed the traditional president-to-president letter Biden left for him in the Oval Office



In the message, Biden wished "prosperity, peace and grace" to America pic.twitter.com/PjBjRcUKmB — Noah Lucas (@JustNoahLucas) January 22, 2025

It’s not exactly something you’d write to someone you called a fascist and a threat to the existence of the country for years.

Not sure this is what I'd have written to the guy I've called Hitler for years?! https://t.co/80o9o7ccU5 — 🇺🇸MissMarz1776🇺🇸 (@missmarz_1) January 22, 2025

Biden leaves letter for literally Hitler. — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) January 22, 2025

Shouldn’t there at least be some sort of snide remark about how Democracy is in danger or something?

This is not the letter one would pen to a "threat to Democracy." Is it? https://t.co/Bn2VN6xuRV — Jason M. Kates (@JasonMKates) January 22, 2025

Who wrote this?

Dear Grandpa Joe,



Thank you for confirming that calling Trump "Hiltler" and his supporters "fascists" and "garbage" was nothing more than political theater meant to divide the American people.



You were the best at being the worst.



Signed,

American Patriots — The Mitten Maven 🇺🇸 (@4Luv0fCountry) January 22, 2025

Was it the same guy who wrote Biden’s letter when he dropped out of the race?

Honestly disgusting of him to pretend to be civil after 4 years of trying to have Trump put in jail and refusing him proper protection hoping that he'd be assassinated. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 22, 2025

Or perhaps a secret admirer?

