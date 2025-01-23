print-icon
Biden Leaves Weirdly Nice Letter For Trump

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The contents of Joe Biden’s letter to President Trump have been revealed, and it’s…odd.

As we highlighted yesterday, in a humorously authentic moment, reporter Peter Doocy asked Trump to check in the Resolute Desk to see if Biden had left a letter, and he had.

Trump quipped that he might not have found the letter for years because he has so much to do, or undo as it were.

Trump decided he would read the letter in private first before revealing what it said.

Today he said it was “a nice letter.”

So what did it say?

Really?

It’s not exactly something you’d write to someone you called a fascist and a threat to the existence of the country for years.

Shouldn’t there at least be some sort of snide remark about how Democracy is in danger or something?

Who wrote this?

Was it the same guy who wrote Biden’s letter when he dropped out of the race?

Or perhaps a secret admirer?

