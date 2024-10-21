Elon Musk Says He's "Upgrading Security" After Being Named "Enemy Number Two" By Media

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

X owner Elon Musk says he is increasing his security after receiving “vitriolic” threats for endorsing president Trump.

Appearing at a town hall event in Pittsburgh Sunday, Musk told the crowd about being pictured on the cover of Der Spiegel magazine, which labeled him ‘Public Enemy No. 2’ – behind Trump.

“I’m like, enemy number 2 of what? Uh, democracy?” Musk told the crowd, adding “I mean I’m pro-democracy. I’m literally trying to uphold the Constitution and ensure we have a free and fair election.”

Musk added, “I’m definitely upgrading my security,” quipping “Guess I better cancel that open-car parade.”

The Tesla CEO admitted that he is a “little shook” by the “level of vitriolic hatred on the left.”

“They claim they’re tolerant. And yet, they’re incredibly intolerant and spewing hate,”Musk said, adding “Whereas on the right I see people who tend to regard people on the left as, well, misguided. But they don’t hate them.”

“But the amount of hate coming from the left is like, wow, next level,” he continued.

Here’s the full event:

Musk is no stranger to threats since taking over Twitter in an effort to preserve free speech.

Musk has come under sustained attack since coming out for Trump.

Deranged leftists, such as Mark Cuban, are openly advocating sanctioning Musk’s companies because of his political opinions.

Musk has repeatedly warned that if Trump doesn’t win the election, it could be the last and that civilisation is on the line.

