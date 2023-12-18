EU Hits Musk With X Probe On Possible 'Disinformation'

European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced an investigation into Elon Musk's 'free speech' social media platform X for failure to combat 'illicit content and disinformation.' This is the first major probe the EU has opened up on X since last year's passing of a new law called the "Digital Services Act."

"Today we open formal infringement proceedings against @X" under the Digital Services Act, European Commissioner Breton wrote in a post on Monday morning on X.

Today we open formal infringement proceedings against @X :



⚠️ Suspected breach of obligations to counter #IllegalContent and #Disinformation



⚠️ Suspected breach of #Transparency obligations



⚠️ Suspected #DeceptiveDesign of user interface#DSA pic.twitter.com/NxKIif603k — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) December 18, 2023

"The Commission will now investigate X's systems and policies related to certain suspected infringements," spokesman Johannes Bahrke told reporters in Brussels, adding, "It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation."

The investigation is centered on whether X failed to stop the spread of 'illegal content' (in other words, non-approved government narratives) and whether the Community Notes feature is enough to combat "information manipulation."

An investigation into X's business practices was signaled by the EU as early as October, following the Israel-Gaza conflict in which officials warned that "terrorist and violent content and hate speech" was spreading on the social media platform.

"The time of big online platforms behaving like they are 'too big to care' has come to an end," Breton stated.

She continued: "We now have clear rules, ex ante obligations, strong oversight, speedy enforcement, and deterrent sanctions and we will make full use of our toolbox to protect our citizens and democracies."

X spokesperson Joe Benarroch told Bloomberg by email: "X remains committed to complying with the Digital Services Act, and is cooperating with the regulatory process. It is important that this process remains free of political influence and follows the law."

Companies that fail to comply with the Digital Services Act could risk fines of up to 6% of annual revenue and eventual ban if no resolution is found.

Musk now faces increased weaponization of government agencies on both sides of the Atlantic as leftist Western politicians despise the billionaire's social media platform that allows users to post about non-government-approved narratives.