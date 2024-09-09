Kamala Harris Is Secluded In A Hotel With A Trump Impersonator

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas revealed at the weekend that Kamala Harris’ campaign has got her in a hotel in Pittsburgh on a fake stage with a Trump impersonator, desperately practising for Tuesday’s debate.

“We know that Vice President Kamala Harris is in her hotel in Pittsburgh. They’ve got the lights as if it’s in a studio,” Llenas claimed, adding “They’ve got the stage. They’ve even brought in somebody who’s dressed and acting like the former President.”

This is almost exactly what they did with Biden before the debate that ultimately ended him.

They secluded him away for a week, trying to make his pudding brain function in order to take on Trump.

Now they face a whole different challenge of drilling Harris so she can function without cheat notes, something she hasn’t done since becoming the nominee, and without being able to goad Trump into soundbite traps because of the muted microphones rule that the Harris campaign failed to get changed.

The polls are once again showing Trump leading Harris in in the crucial states.

#Latest @NateSilver538 Forecast (9/8)



🟥 Trump: 63.8% (new high)

🟦 Harris: 36%

——

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 64-36%

Michigan - 🔴 Trump 54-46%

Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump 53-47%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 77-23%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 75-25%

Georgia - 🔴… pic.twitter.com/psf6phH98l — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2024

And overall.

🚨NEW POLL🚨



New York Times Poll of Likely Voters



Trump 48%

Harris 47%



Conducted from Sept. 3 to 6, n = 1,695 pic.twitter.com/lUlwKojBL8 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 8, 2024

BREAKING: New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading nationally 48% to 47%.



Harris is running way behind the past Two Democrat Nominees.



In Sept 2016, The NYT poll had Clinton +2



In Sept 2020, The NYT poll had Biden +8



This poll is very bad news for Harris. — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) September 8, 2024

There is no where left for Harris to hide.

- pressure on Kamala to perform well in Tuesday’s debate just increased substantially.



- a campaign fueled on unearned media has to do a lot of media to stay afloat.



-She simply cannot hide if she wants to win. Her coalition is too fickle for that. https://t.co/9Znf3IeGME — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) September 8, 2024

Kamala Harris needs to fix this problem.



She's refused to do interviews, town halls, and press conferences to establish her identity.



And refused to release a campaign platform -- instead, just abandoning all her 2019 ideas. pic.twitter.com/xHHSVSSyYa — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) September 8, 2024

