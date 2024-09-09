print-icon
Kamala Harris Is Secluded In A Hotel With A Trump Impersonator

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 09, 2024 - 07:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas revealed at the weekend that Kamala Harris’ campaign has got her in a hotel in Pittsburgh on a fake stage with a Trump impersonator, desperately practising for Tuesday’s debate.

“We know that Vice President Kamala Harris is in her hotel in Pittsburgh. They’ve got the lights as if it’s in a studio,” Llenas claimed, adding “They’ve got the stage. They’ve even brought in somebody who’s dressed and acting like the former President.”

This is almost exactly what they did with Biden before the debate that ultimately ended him.

They secluded him away for a week, trying to make his pudding brain function in order to take on Trump.

Now they face a whole different challenge of drilling Harris so she can function without cheat notes, something she hasn’t done since becoming the nominee, and without being able to goad Trump into soundbite traps because of the muted microphones rule that the Harris campaign failed to get changed.

The polls are once again showing Trump leading Harris in in the crucial states.

And overall.

There is no where left for Harris to hide.

