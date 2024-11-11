print-icon
MAGA Vs. Neocons As Senate Majority Leader Race Heats Up

by Tyler Durden
On Wednesday, the Senate is set to vote to elect its next leader, after the Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) - the party's longest-serving Republican leader, is set to step aside.

The three top candidates to replace him are neocon Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and John Thune (R-TX), and Trump ally Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) - who notably has the backing of MAGA and Elon Musk.

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll on X asking followers to vote on who they would like to see lead the Senate. Scott won overwhelmingly.

On Sunday, President-elect Trump urged whoever the next Senate leader is, they "must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner."

"Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!"

Thune responded to this, telling Fox News: "I’ve spent eight months carefully listening to my colleagues about their vision for the next chapter of the Senate Republican Conference, especially as we hit the ground running with President Trump," adding "One thing is clear: We must act quickly and decisively to get the president’s cabinet and other nominees in place as soon as possible to start delivering on the mandate we’ve been sent to execute, and all options are on the table to make that happen, including recess appointments."

That said, Thune and Cornyn have historically talked mad shit about Trump.

And now, there's an internal "backlash" over those supporting Scott...

Very swampy...

