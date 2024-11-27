Marc Andreessen Describes "Alarming" Meeting With Biden Admin That Prompted His Trump Endorsement

Marc Andreessen, the billionaire investor and co-founder of the influential Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, revealed in a new episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that after an "alarming" meeting with Biden administration officials earlier this year was the moment he would have no other choice but to support Donald Trump.

For decades, Andreessen has supported Democrats, including Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. However, a troubling spring meeting with Biden administration officials caused major concerns. During the meeting, officials explained their plan to control AI through government regulatory capture—a strategy reminiscent of Communist policies in China.

"We had meetings [Biden officials] this spring that were the most alarming meetings I've ever been in. Where they were taking us through their plans, and it was - basically just full government - full government control - like this sort of thing, there will be a small number of large companies that will be completely regulated and controlled by the government, they told us. They said don't even start startups - there's just no way that they can succeed - there's no way that we're going to permit that to happen."

In mid-July, Axios reported that Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz had donated to President-elect Trump's campaign. At the time, their support was attributed to Trump's pro stance on crypto and AI regulation. It's another telling example of just how far-left Democrats in the White House spooked Silicon Valley heavy hitters, such as Elon Musk.

Back to the podcast, Rogan asked Andreessen: "When you leave a meeting like that, what do you do?"

Andreessen responded: "You endorse Donald Trump."

X user Ben Averbook condensed Rogan's three-hour podcast into a series of the most important highlights:

Biden's administration laid it all out:



Only 2-3 AI companies would be allowed to exist.



Complete control over development. pic.twitter.com/HEz8pAWXq5 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

Andreessen told Rogan about the federal government's rogue "Operation Choke Point." He described it as a move by the Department of Justice that initially targeted marijuana businesses and gun manufacturers. He said under Biden, it was then weaponized to destroy political opponents, tech founders, and the crypto community.

They’ve uncovered a new way to destroy companies:



30 tech founders were secretly debanked.



No warning. No explanation. No appeals.



Pure, silent government power. pic.twitter.com/iKPn9XmI82 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

Rogan and Andreessen discussed the government workforce dilemma.

The government workforce has been exposed:



• Half never returned to the office after COVID.

• Some show up just one day a month.

• Yet, they still collect full DC-level salaries. pic.twitter.com/MCzNZJIC6x — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

Andreessen spoke about Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and how they may have devised a plan to reduce the government workforce.

However, @elonmusk and @DOGE might have the solution:



“You can work from home… just not for the federal government.” pic.twitter.com/CaukJjmkY5 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

They spoke about national security threats.

Our national security is hanging by a thread:



• 90% of US military drones are Chinese-made.

• FAA regulations wiped out American manufacturers.



Each drone has the potential to be a weapon—or a spy platform. pic.twitter.com/tldx5xuVOJ — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

The Make America Healthy Again movement.

They’ve already tested this level of control on our food system:



• The USDA promoted high fructose corn syrup everywhere.

• Created the infamous upside-down food pyramid.



Now, they’re aiming for the same dominance over tech. pic.twitter.com/bIYzapFJCw — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

Silicon Valley's political views are fracturing.

Silicon Valley is breaking under pressure:



One side blindly follows every NYT narrative.



The other sees the truth.



“We’ve even split into two kinds of dinner parties.” pic.twitter.com/dwaI909RA0 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

AI censorship.

"If you thought social media censorship was bad, AI control will be 1000x worse. It's going to be the control layer for everything:



Your kids' education, your loans, your front door." pic.twitter.com/7oVksN6zR8 — Ben Averbook (@benaverbook) November 26, 2024

First' Twitter Files'... YouTube files next?

.@pmarca tells @joerogan that it's highly likely there will be a YouTube Files: "This new administration is probably going to carve all of this stuff open." pic.twitter.com/7NcwHMp9Z4 — CAPITAL (@capitalnewshq) November 26, 2024

Watch the full Rogan podcast:

