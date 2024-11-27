print-icon
Marc Andreessen Describes "Alarming" Meeting With Biden Admin That Prompted His Trump Endorsement

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Marc Andreessen, the billionaire investor and co-founder of the influential Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, revealed in a new episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that after an "alarming" meeting with Biden administration officials earlier this year was the moment he would have no other choice but to support Donald Trump

For decades, Andreessen has supported Democrats, including Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. However, a troubling spring meeting with Biden administration officials caused major concerns. During the meeting, officials explained their plan to control AI through government regulatory capture—a strategy reminiscent of Communist policies in China.   

"We had meetings [Biden officials] this spring that were the most alarming meetings I've ever been in. Where they were taking us through their plans, and it was - basically just full government - full government control - like this sort of thing, there will be a small number of large companies that will be completely regulated and controlled by the government, they told us. They said don't even start startups - there's just no way that they can succeed - there's no way that we're going to permit that to happen." 

In mid-July, Axios reported that Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz had donated to President-elect Trump's campaign. At the time, their support was attributed to Trump's pro stance on crypto and AI regulation. It's another telling example of just how far-left Democrats in the White House spooked Silicon Valley heavy hitters, such as Elon Musk.

Back to the podcast, Rogan asked Andreessen: "When you leave a meeting like that, what do you do?"

Andreessen responded: "You endorse Donald Trump." 

X user Ben Averbook condensed Rogan's three-hour podcast into a series of the most important highlights: 

Andreessen told Rogan about the federal government's rogue "Operation Choke Point." He described it as a move by the Department of Justice that initially targeted marijuana businesses and gun manufacturers. He said under Biden, it was then weaponized to destroy political opponents, tech founders, and the crypto community. 

Rogan and Andreessen discussed the government workforce dilemma. 

Andreessen spoke about Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and how they may have devised a plan to reduce the government workforce.

They spoke about national security threats. 

The Make America Healthy Again movement. 

Silicon Valley's political views are fracturing.

AI censorship. 

First' Twitter Files'... YouTube files next? 

Watch the full Rogan podcast:

. . . 

