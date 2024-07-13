"Please Explain This": White House Press Association Prez Busted In Huge Biden Lie?

The President of the White House Correspondents' Association, NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell, has reignited controversy over whether President Biden receives press questions in advance.

"To those who make the false charge, the WH press corps does not provide questions in advance," O'Donnell posted on X, suggesting that at most - "The president has a list of media who are credentialed in advance," and that "His team knows who will be in the room and chose reporters from news wires, TV, print, and radio including a Polish journalist. We did not know who would be selected in advance."

Anyone not in the leftist media echo chamber knew this was a lie. Journalist Stephen Miller seized and pounced on poor Kelly, pointing out that she's a lying dog-faced pony soldier of the worst varietal, with a photo that went viral last year of a LA Times journalist's questions in advance.

Edit: Of course, as ZH reader SDShack notes in the comments below

"When she says the 'WH Press staff doesn't provide questions in advance to POTATUS, that could very well be true. What she DID NOT say was 'POTATUS staff gave us the questions they want us to ask, and by who, and if we don't agree, that person does not get called on...so naturally we agree to their wishes'. See how the game is played?"

Kelly also seems to have missed a giant story from earlier this week - in which a Milwaukee radio host resigned after admitting that Biden aides gave her questions in advance of an interview. The same station admitted they edited Biden's interview at the request of the Biden campaign.

"the WH press corps does not provide questions in advance"



