Spain Set To Legalize Half A Million Illegal Immigrants

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Spain is set to legalize half a million illegal immigrants in order to fight “racism” under a new piece of legislation proposed by the country’s left-wing coalition government.

Concerns over mass migration have intensified after 40,000 illegal migrants arrived by sea or land in the year to mid-September, a 43 per cent increase on 2023 numbers.

The government’s ‘solution’ is simply to give many of them residency papers following a campaign by pressure group Regularisation Now, which spearheaded a petition containing 700,000 signatures calling for the mass amnesty.

Yolanda Diaz, deputy prime minister and labour minister, said the legislation was crucial to give sanctuary to “half a million people who live and work in our country as our neighbours,” adding that “racism” should be met with “more rights”.

However, right-wing Vox party leader Santiago Abascal said that Spain was the target of an “invasion,” and that his party would expel all illegal immigrants if they came to power.

Although Spain is somewhat behind other western European countries in terms of the sheer influx of migrants pouring in, it is now beginning to experience similar problems.

In 2022, official statistics revealed that foreigners accounted for over 52 per cent of rape convictions despite representing just over 11 per cent of the population.

Out of the 244 sexual assault convictions, Africans accounted for 93 cases despite representing only 2.4 per cent of the Spanish population.

Meanwhile, neighboring France is set to take a very different approach.

The country’s new new interior minister Bruno Retailleau has vowed to deport illegal immigrants who have “broken into” France.

“My objective is to put a stop to illegal entries and to increase exits, particularly for illegal immigrants, because one should not stay in France when one has broken in,” said Retailleau.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.