Trump Promises To Reveal What's Going On With The Drones

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Thursday, President Trump vowed to reveal exactly what is happening with the drones that have been seen flying over the East coast and beyon for weeks.

“I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration because I think it’s ridiculous that they’re not telling you about what’s going on with the drones,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also noted that several governors who he was meeting with have told him there are mystery drones over their states and that they want answers.

Trump then turned it over to GOP Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin who remarked, “We are home to the largest naval base in the world in Quantico. And we also have a lot of the [Navy SEAL] teams and have a huge national security infrastructure and now for two years running, we have had drone incursion over secure airspace.”

“And we still don’t know why. And I think that’s absolutely unacceptable,” Youngkin added.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also noted “While we were dealing with a terrorist attack in New Orleans we had drones being flown over our nuclear reactors in Louisiana, and we brought that attention to the [Federal Aviation Administration].”

“We’ve been asking the FAA to give states the ability to mitigate these drones,” Landry continued, adding “It is sitting on some bureaucrats desk, and that’s real.”

“They don’t want to talk about it, and nobody knows why,” Trump further remarked, adding “I hope it’s not an enemy, but we’re going to find out on the 21st.”

“You have to give me a little time for the inauguration but shortly thereafter, we’ll give you a report on it. We’ll tell you exactly what it is they know, and it’s very strange that they aren’t talking about it,” he urged.

Last month Trump canceled a scheduled trip to his New Jersey golf club because of the unidentified drones, noting that he believes the government knows who is operating the drones and the reason for doing so, but that they are intentionally witholding the information from the American people.

* * *

