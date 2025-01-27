Trump Says He May Reassign Armed IRS Agents To The Border

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Speaking at his first rally since taking office again, President Trump mulled a proposal to relocate thousands of newly hired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees to the southern border in order to assist with security.

The armed agents were scheduled to be hired as part of the Biden Administration’s infamous ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ in 2022, and were slated to go after high-wealth individuals, complex partnerships, and large corporations that are allegedly avoiding taxes.

The agents’ salaries were to be funded by $72 billion under the legislation. It isn’t clear how many were hired, but Trump noted that reports from the time suggested the number planned was close to 90,000.

Speaking of the previous administration, Trump noted “They hired – were trying to hire 88,000 new workers to go after you, and we’re in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them or maybe we move them to the border.”

“I think we’re going to move them to the border where they are allowed to carry guns. You know, they’re so strong on guns. But these people are allowed to carry guns. So we will probably move them to the border,” he added during the Las Vegas gathering.

Trump Announces his plan to terminate the 88,000 IRS agents or move them to the border 🙌https://t.co/DMfCcnqwZ7 pic.twitter.com/ykBPJJBiGZ — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 25, 2025

Trump has indefinitely frozen all hirings at the IRS until his administration, including the newly-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), can determine how to move forward and whether it is in the national interest to employ additional agents and staffers.

Trump also plans to create an external revenue office to collect foreign-sourced revenue, including tariffs.

🚨HOLY COW! President Trump just announced he will STOP the IRS from collecting our tariffs and foreign revenues and the "EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE" will instead. pic.twitter.com/op5XKFwg8i — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 14, 2025

In his inaugural speech Monday, Trump stated “I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families.”

“Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury – coming from foreign sources,” Trump urged.

He vowed that “The American dream will soon be back and thriving like never before.”

Here is Trump’s full speech from the weekend:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.