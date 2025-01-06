Trump Urges GOP To Pass "One Powerful Bill" To Advance His Agenda

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

President-elect Donald Trump has called on Republican lawmakers to pass “one powerful bill” to advance his policies on border security and tax cuts as he prepares to return for a second term.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said members of Congress will work on a single bill that is packed with policy items aimed at making America “greater than ever before.”

“We must Secure our Border, Unleash American Energy, and Renew the Trump Tax Cuts, which were the largest in History, but we will make it even better - NO TAX ON TIPS,” the president-elect stated.

Trump suggested that he plans to offset the taxes by imposing tariffs on imports from countries that “have taken advantage of the U.S. for years.”

“Republicans must unite, and quickly deliver these Historic Victories for the American People. Get smart, tough, and send the Bill to my desk to sign as soon as possible,” he stated.

His remarks came after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) unveiled a plan to pass Trump’s legislative policies through a reconciliation bill, which would enable the policies to be passed with a simple majority, bypassing the Senate’s 60-vote threshold.

Johnson told Fox News that the vote on the reconciliation bill could happen as early as April 3, and then move to the Senate. He said the bill could be delivered to Trump’s desk for signature by the end of April.

“We’re 15 days out from the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump for his second term. And we want to make sure that we’re jump-starting the agenda now over the next two weeks, so that he’s prepared and ready on day one,” Johnson told the news outlet.

“At the end of the day, President Trump is going to prefer, as he likes to say, one big, beautiful bill. And there’s a lot of merit to that, because we can put it all together, one big up-or-down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it. And it’ll give us a little bit more time to negotiate that and get it right.”

Johnson said that the reconciliation bill would address Trump’s priorities, such as the economy, border security, tax cuts, energy, and incentivizing U.S. companies to manufacture domestically.

GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on the Senate floor in December that a reconciliation package “with a once-in-a-generation investment in border security and immigration enforcement” would be passed within the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Thune said the GOP also planned to use the Congressional Review Act to “undo some of the Biden administration regulations that are weighing down our economy” and pass another reconciliation package to expand the tax relief provided to Americans during Trump’s first administration.