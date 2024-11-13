Tucker: Joe Rogan Has "Changed American History"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a recent discussion with Joe Polish‬ at the Genius Network Annual Event, Tucker Carlson heaped praise on Joe Rogan, going as far to say that the podcast king has “changed American history.”

Tucker noted that “Rogan created the genre of podcasting. I’ve been in the media my whole life. Rogan used to be a sitcom actor, a standup comedian, and an MMA fighter. So he starts this thing called a podcast where he talks for like three hours.”

Carlson admitted “I’m in television at a big network and I thought it was dumb. No one is going to listen to a three-hour podcast from some MMA fighter?”

“I know, right?” Carlson said as the audience began to chuckle.

“And this guy’s not even in our business! What’s he doing?” Carlson related, explaining his feelings at the time.

“He completely changed not only American media but also American history. he created a whole new genre — it would be like if one guy invented the newspaper or television, that’s how big what he did was,” Carlson urged.

He continued, “And I will admit I did not see it coming, I did not understand it, I did not think it would work. And the fact that it did work says something so great and important about Americans. Rogan proved that Americans really want to learn.”

“They’re not learning in school, they’re not learning in the rest of the media. It’s all shallow and dumb, about race and gender, it’s all lying,” Carlson further asserted.

He continued, “Rogan is just willing to just sit there with interesting people and talk for three hours. That was the most affirming, reassuring thing I’ve seen in 35 years of media — that that worked.”

“I’m thrilled and proud to be Rogan’s friend. I admire him more than anybody in media — by far,” Carlson concluded.

The entire discussion is here:

As we highlight in the following video, Trump’s victory, along with the success of Tucker, Rogan and many others could be the final hammer blow that renders the legacy media largely irrelevant.

