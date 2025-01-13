Vance Blasts "Dumpster Fire" Left For Trump By Biden/Harris

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Soon to be Vice President JD Vance has slammed the outgoing regime for leaving “an absolute dumpster fire” in its wake on multiple issues.

During a Fox News interview Sunday, Vance spoke about the economy, the California fires and the Southern border, and urged that there has been a “serious lack of competent governance.”

“I will always be an optimist about our country, but I think that optimism has to start with a bit of realism. And the real truth is that Joe Biden has left us a dumpster fire,” Vance asserted.

He added that “Donald Trump is going to have to put it out. But he’s good at doing that.”

JD Vance: "If you want to fix the overall border crisis, you have to engage in law enforcement." pic.twitter.com/edw5YqaIs1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 12, 2025

Vance emphasized, “we’re excited to get to work. But we need to be open and honest about the fact that President Biden has not left the next administration in a good place, right? FEMA’s funds are depleted. We have a wide open southern border. Oil is going through the roof. Bond yields went from 4.1 percent to 4.8 percent in a month. And that’s on top of the fact that President Biden has been running the largest peacetime deficits in the history of this country.”

“So we’ve got a lot of debt, a lot of problems, and a wide open southern border. And thank God that Donald Trump takes office in a week-and-a-half because we need somebody to actually govern this country effectively,” Vance further declared.

On the border, Vance promised “dozens of executive orders” immediately to allow Customs and Border Patrol “to do your job again.”

“To illegal immigrants all over the world, you are not welcome in this country illegally,” Vance further outlined, adding “if you came into this country illegally, you need to go back home. You need to have basic law enforcement.”

Vance explained that Democrats have been hiding behind having “compassion” for families and not wanting to separate families, using it as an excuse not to crack down on illegal immigration.

“It is not compassion to allow the drug cartels to traffic small children,” Vance urged, adding “It is not compassionate to allow the worst people in the world to send minor children, some of them victims of sex trafficking, into our country. That is the real humanitarian crisis at the border. You’re not going to exacerbate it through law enforcement. You’re going to fix it through law enforcement. And that’s what Donald Trump is going to do.”

On the economy, Vance emphasised that Biden “has added trillions and trillions of dollars to the federal debt during a time of peace. He has left us with bond yields, meaning how we’re going to finance that debt, we have to sell treasury bonds. And the treasury bonds have gotten more expensive because of Joe Biden’s policies.”

Vice President-elect @JDVance: “I wish Joe Biden all the best but the fact is, he has left us a dumpster fire.” pic.twitter.com/rQHDQjwhb5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2025

On the California fires, Vance stated “There is a serious lack of competent governance in California, and I think it’s part of the reason why these fires have gotten so bad. We need to do a better job at both the state and federal level.”

“President Trump has committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief,” Vance continued, adding “We need competent, good governance. Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t criticize the governor of California for I think some very bad decisions over a very long period of time.”

“I mean, some of these reservoirs have been dry for 15, 20 years. The fire hydrants are being reported as going dry while the firefighters are trying to put out these fires,” Vance further stated.

Vice President-elect @JDVance: First of all, our hearts go out to everybody who’s been affected… Frankly, the federal government has to do a better job. President Trump has committed to doing a better job when it comes to disaster relief… We need competent, good governance.… pic.twitter.com/IAACDCvJJA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 12, 2025

Here is the full interview:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.