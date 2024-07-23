print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Kamala Harris Talks To Biden As If He's Dying

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024 - 01:50 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While speculation of Joe Biden’s condition and whereabouts continues to mount, things were not made any clearer as Biden phoned in to a press gathering at the now Harris HQ, leading to several minutes of absolute cringe exchange between the pair.

An odd sounding Biden addressed the staffers who had no idea he was dropping out until they saw it on X Sunday at the same time as everyone else.

Then came the heavy duty cringe.

Harris addressed Biden as if it was the last thing he’d ever hear.

Is this the best candidate for the job of president?

She made sure to let everyone know that Biden has endorsed her as his frail mumblings were piped over loud speakers.

Many just simply don’t believe Biden was really on the phone, and Harris almost saying it was a recording only made it worse.

Imagine four years of her laughing at every sentence anyone says. What a total embarrassment.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...