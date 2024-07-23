Watch: Kamala Harris Talks To Biden As If He's Dying

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

While speculation of Joe Biden’s condition and whereabouts continues to mount, things were not made any clearer as Biden phoned in to a press gathering at the now Harris HQ, leading to several minutes of absolute cringe exchange between the pair.

An odd sounding Biden addressed the staffers who had no idea he was dropping out until they saw it on X Sunday at the same time as everyone else.

Biden has phoned in to a Kamala Harris event to address his staffers who had no idea he was dropping out. Rumours of his demise continue to circulate. https://t.co/oVzZLnQJDB pic.twitter.com/MCZ72RPiOv — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 22, 2024

Then came the heavy duty cringe.

Harris addressed Biden as if it was the last thing he’d ever hear.

"JOE, ARE YOU WATCHING? DO YOU HEAR THIS CLAPPING? CAN YOU SEE IT? HA HA HA HA!" pic.twitter.com/E6ySqXlhK5 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 22, 2024

Is this the best candidate for the job of president?

Why does Kamala Harris seem so astounded that Biden is "still there"? pic.twitter.com/wdg8kV7S4y — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 22, 2024

She made sure to let everyone know that Biden has endorsed her as his frail mumblings were piped over loud speakers.

This is just getting too weird now. Voice of Biden piped in from somewhere beyond the rainbow...Everyone gonna be saying it's totally fake in 3, 2, 1... pic.twitter.com/9cVGuw11UP — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 22, 2024

Many just simply don’t believe Biden was really on the phone, and Harris almost saying it was a recording only made it worse.

Interesting slip of the tongue: "JOE, I KNOW YOU'RE STILL ON THE REC... CALL!" pic.twitter.com/ghoCRjGImR — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 22, 2024

Imagine four years of her laughing at every sentence anyone says. What a total embarrassment.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.