Watch: Is This The Most Awkward Kamala Moment Yet...

There was an awkward moment during Kamala Harris’ campaign event in Ann Arbor Michigan last night when Harris urged her supporters to chant their own names, but they didn’t understand and left her stood there in silence.

The crowd broke out into robotic chants of “Kamala! Kamala!”

“Okay, now I want each of you to shout your own name! Do that!” said Harris.

The crowd immediately fell silent and appeared confused, prompting Harris to cover the awkwardness with a trademark cackle.

“Cause it’s about all of us, it’s about all of us and listen, I have fought my whole career to put the people first,” she continued.

The reaction ox X didn’t go down too well for Harris.

“Amazing. They all buffered at once,” commented one respondent.

“She has negative social IQ,” remarked another.

Others resurrected the NPC meme to describe her supporters.

The moment was almost as awkward as Kamala’s contrived ‘girls at the bar’ appearance with Gretchen Whitmer, although the cringe on display there was off the charts.

