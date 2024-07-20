Zuck Praises Trump As An American "Badass"

Authored by 'Sundance' via TheConservativeTreehouse.com,

My, how quickly the winds can change [or do they].

Previously in order to assist his ideological travelers, specifically Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg gave the DNC a $500 million ballot harvesting operation as a gift in 2020. It was one of the most obvious examples of election fraud facilitated.

Fast forward a full election cycle, the installed 2020 outcome, Joe Biden, is on the ropes and being isolated, ridiculed and marginalized -in part- by the same network of ideological travelers (i.e. the Obama network).

When asked if he was going to participate in funding the goals and objectives of the political apparatus in 2024, Zuckerberg announced his intention to stay out of the game of influence, he would not be endorsing “any political candidate.”

He then went further saying what he witnessed in the assassination attempt of President Trump, “was one of the most badass things I ever witnessed in my life.”

WATCH:

Not only does this put the DNC at a deficit for their ballot harvesting operation; on the other side of the coin billionaire Elon Musk has pledged $45 million per month to help the RNC counteract the ballot harvesting operation of the DNC.

President Trump is well positioned to win the 2024 presidential election. However, nothing can be taken for granted and all efforts must be maximized to ensure a secure election and get every element of the Trump movement out to vote.

On a smaller point, I had noted earlier this year (see tweet below) that perhaps Mark Zuckerberg is not quite as severe a leftist as the tribe around him.

I was previously told, by 2 extremely solid people I have known for a long time, that Mark Zuckerberg is not a leftist as people think. Not even close. MZ problem is that he rides a Leftist dragon. FWIW pic.twitter.com/4e4YbHkqiF — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 1, 2024

I was told by people close to Zuckerberg that he is much more of a right-leaning independent thinker than everyone thinks.