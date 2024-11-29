Watch: Billionaire Eats Banana 'Art' He Just Paid $6.2 Million For

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Billionaire Justin Sun, who paid $6.2 million for a banana duct taped to a wall, followed through on his promise by eating the fruit.

Yes, really.

The crypto entrepreneur bought the piece of ‘art’ – ‘Comedian’ by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, during an auction at Sotherby’s in New York where he outbid six other people.

And if you think Sun consuming the banana was some kind of sardonic troll of the vacuity of the modern art world, think again.

After buying the banana, Sun pretentiously stated, “This is not just a piece of art: it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community.”

JUSTIN SUN GOES BANANAS FOR WORLD’S MOST EXPENSIVE SNACK



The founder of Tron tucked into the priciest banana in the world after buying the artwork for $6.2 million.



Justin:



"This is not just a piece of art: it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art,…

While devouring the supposed masterpiece, Sun proclaimed, “It’s much better than other bananas. “It’s really quite good.”

Not to worry, after purchasing the piece of fruit, he was given a certificate of authenticity that instructs him on how to replace the banana given that what remains of it now probably reside in the nearest sewerage plant.

As we highlight in the video below, Sun could have bought about 500 kidney dialysis machines for kids for the same price.

Maurizio Cattelan must be laughing all the way to the bank, given that he can just keep re-producing the ‘art’ and make millions every time.

Listen to the way he described it.

“To me, Comedian was not a joke; it was a sincere commentary and a reflection on what we value. At art fairs, speed and business reign, so I saw it like this: if I had to be at a fair, I could sell a banana like others sell their paintings. I could play within the system, but with my rules. I can’t say how people will react, but I hope these new works will break up the normal viewing habits and open a discussion on what really matters. We are surrounded by conversations based on immaterial structures, social values and hierarchies that we created, but usually we prefer to forget this; it’s like being anaesthetised.”

That’ll be $6.2 million dollars, please.

