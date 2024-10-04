Dramatic Footage Shows Tanker Blown Up In Critical Maritime Chokepoint As Disasters Mount For Biden-Harris

The Biden-Harris administration is facing several disasters this week.

From FEMA's botched response in the hurricane-ravaged US Southeast to elevated WW3 risks in the Middle East, one major and ongoing crisis that went underreported this week was multiple attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial ships in the critical maritime chokepoint of the southern Red Sea.

On Wednseday we penned a note, citing intelligence firm SynMax, which specializes in maritime and energy intelligence, about two commercial vessels targeted by Houthis:

"Two ships targeted by Houthis in the RedSea yesterday—Panama-flagged CORDELIA MOON and Liberian-flagged MINOAN COURAGE—the first such attacks since September," SynMax wrote on X.

Fast forward to late week, the maritime news website gCaptain released footage showing one of the vessels, Panama-flagged tanker M/T Cordelia Moon, being hit by a Houthi unmanned surface vessel.

Here's more from the gCaptain:

The incident, which occurred on October 1, involved multiple missile strikes and a hit by an USV. The vessel was unladen and in ballast condition at the time of the attack. According to the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), the vessel was targeted while navigating the southern Red Sea, approximately 64 nautical miles from Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The attack unfolded in several stages, according to the ship's Master: At 0150 UTC, three projectiles landed near the ship's port bow. At 0253 UTC, a fourth projectile splashed 100 meters from the aft starboard quarter. At 0500 UTC, the ship was struck by a USV on its port side. The JMIC confirmed that the Cordelia Moon sustained damage but did not require assistance. All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call. It also assesses that vessel was likely targeted due to affiliations within the vessel's operation structure. The current threat assessment indicates that vessels with Israeli, United States, or United Kingdom associations are at the highest risk, but ships within company structures that have been identified as making port calls to Israel are also potential targets. As tensions continue to rise in the Red Sea, this latest incident underscores the dangers to vessels and their crews in the region, particularly those with connections to countries perceived as adversaries by the Houthi rebels.

Dramatic footage.

For one year, Houthi rebels have launched over 80 attacks on commercial ships in the critical maritime chokepoint, sinking two ships and killing four sailors.

Maritime expert Noam Raydan, and author of The Chokepoint, noted...

I'm also reupping another Maritime Spotlight post on Russia-linked ships that were attacked by the Houthis in the past months - with data on oil flows and weapons used against oil tankers (with @FarzinNadimi) https://t.co/kAHbetQREh#OOTT #RedSea #Houthis #Shipping — Noam Raydan (@NoamRaydan) October 1, 2024

This chaos has sparked global supply chain snarls for the shipping industry as commercial vessels are rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope.

Even more concerning is the Biden-Harris administration's failure of 'Operation Prosperity Guardian' to ensure freedom of navigation and maritime security in the critical chokepoint.

Meanwhile, the clogged chokepoint is causing major supply chain disruptions at top global ports.

CNN Business' Richard Quest pointed this out on X, "Extraordinary number of ships at Singapore. All bunched up here because of Red Sea disruption to shipping and shifts in way things are being shipped. Fascinating. This is where commerce and geo politics come face to face."

Extraordinary number of ships at #singapore. All bunched up here because of Red Sea disruption to shipping and shifts in way things are being shipped. Fascinating. This is where commerce and geo politics come face to face pic.twitter.com/7sCRdW9YPk — Richard Quest (@richardquest) October 3, 2024

In August, former Navy Seal and Blackwater founder Erik Prince issued this dire warning about what the clogged Red Sea actually means for the West: America's "credibility and deterrence" are quickly eroding.