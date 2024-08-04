Jittery Israel Braces For 'Five Front' War As Officials Predict Iran To Attack Monday

This weekend has continue to see limited exchanges of fire involving Hezbollah along Israel's northern border, but the jittery wait persists with Israelis heading into a new work week with the expected big Iranian retaliation immediately on the horizon for the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last Wednesday.

Many international airlines have already suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut in anticipation for a wider conflict. In a fresh weekend speech, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented a scenario of Israel already finding itself in a multi-front war. "We are striking every one of its arms with great force. We are prepared for any scenario — both offensively and defensively," he told his weekly cabinet meeting. He said in the Sunday remarks that Israel is "in a multi-front war against Iran’s evil axis."

"I reiterate and tell our enemies: We will respond and we will exact a heavy price for any act of aggression against us, from whatever quarter," he added.

This time it's expected that Hezbollah could play a bigger role in any Iranian retaliation (compared to the first ballistic missile and drone attack of April 13). Israeli officials have also expressed concern for the many citizens traveling and working abroad - as they too could be targets of an Iranian reprisal attack or terrorist act.

The NY Times observed, "For Israel, the travel disruptions added to the sense that it was no longer in control of its own fate and had no clear plan for quieting its many conflicts."

Several Israeli and US defense officials have told Axios that they expect a major Iranian retaliation to come as early as Monday. Not only has the Pentagon moved extra naval assets into the Eastern Mediterranean area, but the head of Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael Kurilla has traveled to the region for a pre-planned trip.

Israeli media and officials have warned that a 'five front' war could open up, and they are seeking the support of an international coalition of allies that once again includes America and Britain:

The Israeli security establishment is on "peak alert" and members of a US-led international coalition — including Britain and allied Arab states — aimed at thwarting potential Iranian attacks on “several fronts” are braced to try to deter and intercept them, Channel 12 reported. Among the precautions taken are patrols by combat aircraft and warships of allied countries in the area, the report said, without citing sources or providing further details. Israel’s leadership has been holding discussions on how the country would respond to such attacks, including what the network described as "a readiness for an entry into all-out war in this context."

The five fronts would involve attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Iranian assets in Syria, Iraqi paramilitary units, and direct missile launches from Iran itself.

Whatever happens is expected to be bigger that the April 13 attack which saw many dozens of drones and ballistic missiles rain down on Israel, but most of which were intercepted, also with the help of US fighter jets.

Italy announced Sunday that G7 ministers expressed "strong concern about the recent events that could lead to a wider regional spread of the crisis, starting with Lebanon." The statement calls on "the parties concerned to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and encourage a new escalation." Many Israeli citizens and opposition leaders have accused Netanyahu of leading the country to the brink of bigger war for the sake of his political survival and furtherance as a war time prime prime minister.