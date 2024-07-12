Nearly Half Of German Welfare Payments Go To Foreign Migrants

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The argument that mass migration is needed to support GDP levels and pay for pensions took another blow when it was revealed 47.3% of welfare recipients in Germany are foreign migrants.

According to newly released government statistics, nearly half of the 5.49 million people in Germany on benefits are foreign migrants, four percentage points higher than in 2022.

€42.6 billion euros is now being paid out in welfare compared to to €36.6 billion in 2022.

“In addition, there was another record €6.3 billion worth of administration costs for the citizen’s benefit program, which is €300 million more than 2022, according to government data obtained by AfD MP Rene Springer after a parliamentary request,” reports Remix News. “If this administrative money is added, then total welfare costs equaled €48.9 billion. Bild notes this figure is 14.8 percent higher than in 2023, 18.4 percent higher compared to 2020, and 23 percent higher compared to 2015.”

2.6 million foreign migrants are now citizen’s allowance recipients, a rise of 368,000 on the previous year, which equates to 16.5 per cent.

Right-wing party AfD points out that the 47.3% figure also doesn’t include German citizens from a migration background, since once they obtain citizenship they are considered as German as someone who was born in the country.

“Which country in the world allows itself to be exploited in this manner?” asked the party in statement. “The percentage of people receiving benefits has more than doubled compared to 2010 (19.6 percent).”

DHK, the largest business association in Germany, accuse the government of worsening the country’s economic position and exacerbating unemployment.

“The data pokes a major hole in the claims that newcomers will help pay for German pensions and help fill demand from German industry, which is desperately searching for skilled workers,” writes John Cody. “In fact, the data shows that the German state spent €48.2 billion on migrants, including social housing, medical costs, education, integration courses, and other expenses.”

As we previously highlighted, statistics also show that around 6 out of 10 violent crimes in Germany are committed by foreign migrants.

But apparently, diversity continues to be their greatest strength.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.