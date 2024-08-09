Pentagon Refuses To Rule Out Strikes On Moscow In Shocking Exchange On Ukraine's Incursion Into Kursk

The Pentagon on Thursday was asked by a reporter during the daily briefing whether Ukraine forces' use of American weapons in its ongoing Kursk incursion is "consistent" with US policy of what Ukraine can and cannot do with US weapons. It has become clear that Ukrainian troops are currently using American weapons to attack Russian territory, troops, civilians, and infrastructure.

Spokeswoman Sabrina Singh answered without hesitation that "yes it is consistent with our policy" and explained that Washington has supported the need for "crossfire" from Ukraine back across the border onto Russian positions from which it is being attacked, even if that is on Russian territory. She framed what is happening in Russia's Kursk oblast—an offensive which has entered day four—as 'defensive' in nature.

Singh still tried to point out that it remains US policy for Ukraine to avoid striking deep into Russian territory using American arms; however, when pressed about the scenario of a direct attack on Moscow, she simply said: "I’m not going to put a specific range on it" and thus refused to rule it out. But she did caveat that "we still don't support long-range attacks into Russia." Singh additionally explained, "I'm not gonna draw a circular map for you here of where they can and cannot strike." The Kremlin is likely to remain unconvinced when hearing this clear escalation in rhetoric from the Pentagon where attacking the Russian capital is discussed, even if theoretically. Watch the full exchange related to the Kursk offensive below:

Needless to say we have entered incredibly dangerous times in this major proxy war when the Pentagon's daily press briefing is openly talking about strikes on Moscow.

The Ukrainian cross-border offensive, which may have involved up to 1,000 men, began early Tuesday morning and was led by fast moving armored vehicles, which were able to penetrate up to 10km into Ukraine. Moscow says that it has observed US-supplied equipment being utilized in the attack on Russian soil.

A prior Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) statement said, "Video monitoring data shows that Lancet loitering munitions destroyed a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a Kazak armored vehicle, a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier and an infantry fighting vehicle in their firing positions." Newsweek also confirmed based on video evidence.

The MoD further said that dozens of armored vehicles breached the border and were operating inside Russia amid a major response to push out the invaders which has included airpower.

As of Friday, the fighting in Kursk is in its fourth day, which is unprecedented for a Ukrainian military incursion inside Russia. Ukraine has simultaneously stepped up its cross-border drone attacks, reportedly hitting an important military airfield in the Lepetsk region, impacting a facility where glide-bombs are stored. According to the latest:

Ukrainian drones struck a key military airfield in Russia's Lipetsk region , as Kyiv continues its largest offensive on Russian soil since the start of the war.

, as Kyiv continues its largest offensive on Russian soil since the start of the war. Ukrainian forces targeted the airfield in Lipetsk — roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the border with Ukraine — on Thursday night, hitting warehouses and a number of unspecified objects in the vicinity of the airport, Ukraine's General Staff of Command said in a Google-translated Telegram post.

Earlier in the week, the Ukrainian offensive led to the evacuation of thousands of people and a state of emergency being announced in Kursk.

The timing of this high-risk assault is interesting, happening at a time where Ukraine has been on a slow and steady retreat in the Donbass. Ukraine needed something 'big' to both distract Russia's military command from front line operations and as a blow to Moscow's morale.

And now Kiev is pressing the Biden White House to let it use ATACMS long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia.

"This will give them the leverage they need for negotiations with Russia — this is what it’s all about," Mikhail Podoliak, a senior advisor to President Zelensky, told The Washington Post.

On Thursday, Zelensky himself had said Russia needs to "feel" the consequences of its invasion and war. "Russia brought the war to our land and should feel what it has done," he said.

It is now looking like Ukraine will actually seek to maintain hold over parts of Kursk Oblast, and its officials have dubiously claimed to have captured approximately 100 square kilometers of territory. Ukraine also says it has taken hundreds of Russian soldiers as prisoners.

According to The Washington post as well as Ukrainian media sources:

The Ukrainian leadership has approached the US for permission to use ATACMS to target Russian territory after the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast. This could allow Kyiv to hold the territory they have pushed into, according to The Washington Post, citing an anonymous advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The long-range missiles are planned to be used to strike Russian military airfields from which Russian aircraft conduct bombing raids on Ukrainian positions. According to the source, such a political decision would help the AFU maintain control over parts of the Kursk Oblast.

Based on the above-mentioned words of the Pentagon press secretary where she noticeably did not verbalize limits on striking Moscow, this potential greenlight from Washington to use ATACMS on Russian territory is looking more likely by the day.

President Putin will see this as the US much more directly entering the war, and has previously set firm red lines on such a scenario.