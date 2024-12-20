Trump-Era Official Blasts Canada Over Fentanyl Super Labs & Transnational Crime Gangs 

President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a sweeping 25% tariff on all goods and services from Canada, aimed at pressuring the neighbors to the north to curb cross-border fentanyl and human smuggling, has thrown Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government into a state of turmoil.

Trade between Canada and the US is the largest of any two nations, with cross-border trade totaling $926 billion in 2023—roughly $2.5 billion daily. This dark tariff reality for Trudeau of not responding adequately to Trump's border security demand risks pushing Canada into an economic crisis.

In response, the Canadian government unveiled a new border security plan on Wednseday, costing about a billion dollars to strengthen border security with the US.

"President Trump is securing the border and he hasn't even taken office yet," Trump's transition team wrote in a news release, adding, "Facing an uproar among his own citizens ... embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced a billion-dollar plan for major border security improvements and increased border patrols."

The new border proposal outlines the deployment of drones, helicopters, and other advanced technologies along the 5,525-mile northern border.

Despite Wednesday's announcement, calls for Trudeau's resignation continue to mount, while his approval ratings implode. The longer far-left Trudeau remains in power, the more his popularity will erode, with citizens frustrated by his years of incompetence.

David Asher, who previously led a Trump-era task force on fentanyl, commented on the border proposal. He appeared on CBC News Network earlier this week to share his insights.

Asher told the CBC News host that the new border proposal "looks rather unimpressive" and is a "drop in the bucket compared to what we actually need."

Asher then segued the conversation, stating that his "concerns go well beyond the border," highlighting the expansion of fentanyl superlab production across Canada—much of which is destined for the US.

"US law enforcement has a lot of sources telling us - that not only the Mexican cartels are setting up operations in Canada - but also Chinese organized crime - and even Iranian organized crime..."

He stated that all three organizations were tied into a massive bust in Vancouver of drugs and chemicals equal to more than 95 million pills.

Asher said whoever was running that superlab in Vancouver had their eyes on the US market.

"This has gotten to a point, with superlabs and super laundering networks and lack of super cooperation with the US, that these issues have irritated President Trump and others," Asher concluded.

Watch David Asher, fellow at the Hudson Institute, tear a strip off Canada for its fentanyl super lab and organized crime problems.



Unimpressed with the limp plan on the border - no new dollars this year.



Critical of disclosure laws and Cameron Ortiz for leaking all of Five… pic.twitter.com/jvaB5vbNNZ — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) December 20, 2024

The question now is, will Canada's new border proposal be enough to satisfy Trump?