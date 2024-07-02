print-icon
Dozens Injured After Boeing 787 Jet Hit By Heavy Turbulence Over Atlantic 

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024 - 10:55 AM

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Air Europa from Spain to Uruguay encountered severe turbulence over the Atlantic and had to be diverted to Brazil. Injuries in the cabin were reported, including some passengers with neck and skull fractures. 

On Monday morning, Flight UX045 made an emergency landing in the seaside city of Natal, Brazil, after "heavy" turbulence. Thirty-six passengers were treated for injuries, and 23 were taken to a hospital, according to The New York Times, citing local health and airport officials.

Passengers explained to media outlet Telemundo that at least one passenger flew out of his seat and became stuck in the overhead luggage bins. 

Passenger videos uploaded on X show the chaos in the cabin:

"Due to the nature of the turbulence and for safety reasons, it was decided to divert the flight to Natal International Airport in Brazil," Air Europa wrote in a statement quoted by ABC News. 

Air Europa said the 787-9 was carrying 325 passengers at the time of the incident. 

"The sensation was one of terror, feeling that you are falling and that it does not end," one passenger told media outlet El Observador, adding, "And you are aware that you are falling at an incalculable speed. And you felt that it ended there, that you died."

Turbulence is common across the aviation industry. However, severe events like this are less common.

About 1.5 months ago, in mid-May, a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300ER experienced an abrupt drop that injured dozens

