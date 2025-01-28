Is ChatCCP A DeepFake

By Benjamin Picton, senior macro strategist at Rabobank,

US stocks fell sharply on Monday as the market reacted to news that Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek had overtaken American rivals to become the most downloaded free app in Apple’s US app store. DeepSeek’s developers claim that its open-source DeepSeek-V3 model was trained for just $6m, compared to price tags thought to be in the billions for the latest iterations of Western rivals. The emergence of an almost-as-good AI utility created at much lower cost that also uses much less energy has set the proverbial cat amongst the pigeons.

Consequently, the S&P500 was down more than 1.5% and the NASDAQ dropped by more than 3% as the rich valuations in AI-adjacent tech leaders were suddenly called into question. The impression that perhaps NVIDIA’s super expensive GPUs may not be absolutely essential for AI competitiveness saw the stock fall by 17%, wiping out $589bn in market cap in a single session. That is a new one-day record for value destruction in a single name.

Similarly, Germany’s Siemens Energy fell by almost 20% and the utilities sector of the S&P500 fell by 2.3% as markets priced in the possibility that the AI revolution might not be as energy-hungry as previously supposed. Brent crude was down by 1.8% to $77.08/bbl and bonds were mostly bid as traders perhaps noticed that US stocks offer no risk premia over fixed income securities.

This is one of those moments where market chatter spills out of dealing rooms to become a topic of concern in matters of state. Donald Trump had just finished announcing hundreds of billions of Dollars to tool up American enterprise to win the 21st-century equivalent of the Space Race. Similarly, much of Joe Biden’s China trade policy was geared towards ensuring that China could not replicate or even access US semiconductor technology, which is just as critical for military applications as it is for superimposing Trump’s face over Rocky training montages.

The launch of what is, on face value, a Chinese AI Sputnik is clearly enough of a concern to prompt market wobbles. This places fresh question marks over the ‘new era thinking’ that has propelled valuations for US tech leaders into the stratosphere. However, as this Daily noted yesterday there are reasons to be cynical.

Firstly, DeepSeek is open-source, so in theory any competitive advantage that it has should be able to be quickly replicated by established names who are no doubt pouring over the source code as I type. Secondly, a number of analysts have already suggested that the claimed costs for training the model are likely bogus, and that it is very likely that DeepSeek has in fact relied on US chips that it wasn’t supposed to have and may not be able to access in the future.

So, China’s AI Sputnik may actually be an AI Potemkin Village, but the potential involvement of even outdated American chips in developing the system suggests that more tightening of export controls and knowledge transfer will be in the offing. Certainly the funnelling of chat prompts and user details back to Chinese servers to be perused by the Chinese government is likely to be a cause for concern in national security circles.

Could DeepSeek be targeted with ‘divest or die’ type orders in the same way that TikTok has been? DeepSeek is already circling the wagons by restricting new signups to users with a Chinese mainland phone number due to a “large-scale malicious attack”.

Meanwhile, the FT is today reporting that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pushing for the Trump administration to adopt graduated universal tariffs with a starting rate of 2.5% to rise by the same amount each month. The destination point is thought to be as high as 20%, while neighbours Canada and Mexico face the strong possibility of 25% tariffs from as early as next week. Speaking in Miami, Trump himself has just said that tariffs will be applied to foreign computer chips, pharmaceuticals, steel, aluminium and copper “in the very near future”.

Tariffs on immediate neighbors close US land borders to attempts at transhipment from China or other unfavoured nations. Universal tariffs on all import origins create a barrier at US ports to attempts at transhipment through other countries, while export controls place barriers on sensitive goods and knowhow flowing out of the United States and potentially into the hands of adversaries. Preferential access (or any access) to the US consumer market will likely be dangled as a carrot for those nations willing to play ball with the geostrategic goals of the new administration.

In short, under the second Trump administration the United States is fighting fire with fire by adopting long-standing Chinese trade practises to win the competition with China. We are trending in the direction of bifurcation and strategic decoupling, which should be a concern for anyone who continues to think that they can stand under the US defence umbrella while pursuing trade policies that do not align with US interests. We aren’t in liberal free-trade Kansas anymore, Toto. This is now the land of the quid pro quo.

